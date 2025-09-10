Bizcap boosts lending power: $7.5m for Aussie SMEs, $4m for Kiwi businesses

MELBOURNE, Australia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Small to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Australia and New Zealand will now have access to increased funding, as non-bank lender Bizcap raises its lending limit in both regions.

Bizcap Australia has increased its lending limit to AUD$7.5 million, further strengthening the company’s ability to support larger, established businesses.

The expanded lending capacity in Australia comes on the back of another large deal, valued at more than $6.4 million, which was finalised within just a few days and involved a six-week bridging loan to support a hotel settlement. This reiterates the market demand and Bizcap’s ability to provide substantial funding to SMEs with speed and efficiency.

Bizcap New Zealand has doubled its maximum loan size from NZD$2 million to NZD$4 million. This shift is in response to the increase in demand for both direct-to-customer and adviser-referred deals at a considerable size.

Bizcap’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO Zalman Blachman said the decision to raise lending limits across Australia and New Zealand was driven by strong demand from customers and referral partners for larger, more flexible funding options.

“We’re seeing growing demand from brokers who are looking for solutions for clients with more complex structures, larger loan requirements and tighter deadlines. By lifting our funding limits, we’re not only supporting SMEs directly, but also providing brokers with a powerful option to get challenging deals across the line,” Blachman said.

“Our team knows how to assess complex deals with simplicity – working closely with credit, external parties, brokers and the SME – to deliver outcomes that traditional lenders often can’t.”

Bizcap’s Co-Founder Abraham White said boosting the funding limit will give many businesses reliable, ongoing access to the capital they need to grow.

“This is exactly why we started Bizcap: to back businesses with bespoke, outside-the-box lending requirements when traditional providers won’t,” White said.

Bizcap partners with advisers and brokers to help deliver funding solutions to a broader range of clients. Local credit specialists assess the overall financial health of a business — not just credit scores — and support partners throughout the referral process.

About Bizcap

Bizcap is a global non-bank business lender offering fast, flexible funding to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in New Zealand, Singapore, Australia, the UK, and Europe. Founded in 2019, Bizcap empowers SMEs by offering approvals in as little as three hours, with same-day funding available. Bizcap has funded more than 42,000 SMEs, totalling $1.9 billion, while holding a 4.9/5 Trustpilot rating.