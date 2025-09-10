Bruce Piling Equipment to Participate in ‘Mining Indonesia 2025’ — Expanding Global Network with New Advanced Vibro Hammer & Power Pack and ISO-Certified Quality

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Korea’s leading foundation and piling equipment manufacturer, Bruce Piling Equipment, has, since its establishment in 1998, been designing and producing its own piling equipment lineup in Korea. The company supplies products through a network of dealers spanning over 30 countries worldwide. Its equipment has proven reliable and durable across diverse projects and challenging environments, including major infrastructure projects such as Incheon Bridge in Korea, Hathaway Bridge, Chincoteaque Channel Bridges, and Sakonnet River Bridge in the United States, as well as various government and private sector construction projects around worldwide.

Bruce Piling Equipment’s main product lineup includes the Hydraulic Vibro Hammer, which offers powerful and stable vibration performance; the Hydraulic Pile Hammer, renowned for its precise and efficient striking quality across various ground conditions; and the Power Pack, forming a comprehensive range of piling equipment. These machines respond to a multitude of field methods and soil conditions, while customer-tailored design and easy maintenance help significantly reduce total cost of ownership (TCO).

Of particular note, Bruce Piling Equipment announced that at this year’s ‘Mining Indonesia 2025’ exhibition it will unveil its new Power Pack with electronic engine technology, developed with ISO 9001 certification, resulting in greatly increased operational efficiency, durability, and maintenance convenience.

A company representative added, “At booth B3-5820 during Mining Indonesia 2025, visitors can experience the new Power Pack and our piling solutions through 3D simulations, project videos, and technical consultation. We will continue to expand our global leadership through continued R&D and ISO-based quality innovation.”

Detailed product information for BRUCE Piling Equipment can be found at https://www.powerquip.co.kr