Bybit Expands MNT Capabilities for Institutional Clients

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Bybit , the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to announce an exclusive institutional benefits program unlocking premium trading and lending capabilities for institutional clients who are Mantle (MNT) holders. The new utility marks another stage of MNT’s evolution from ecosystem token to highly efficient and versatile asset, unlocking exclusive benefits for Bybit’s institutional traders.

Bybit Institutional’s onboarding of MNT transforms how clients interact with MNT across Bybit’s platform, delivering enhanced leverage, extended loan terms, and premium trading features. Part of the Bybit x MNT Roadmap , the integration will be effective as of September 20, 2025 for eligible clients.

Bybit Institutional Exclusive: MNT-Powered Professional Trading

What began as Mantle’s native token now drives institutional engagement across Bybit’s ecosystem. The program further embeds MNT deeper into institutional trading infrastructure and wealth management strategies while complementing existing retail-focused MNT features, creating pathways for traders of all appetites to leverage the token’s growing utility ecosystem.

Key Benefits for Bybit Institutional Clients:

Enhanced Leverage Access: Institutional clients who pledge MNT unlock significantly higher leverage across Bybit’s trading products. Spot margin trading scales up to 8x leverage, while perpetual pairs receive enhanced leverage up to 5x on USDT pairs. For institutional loans, leverage can reach up to 10x on USDT and USDC, with benefits scaling directly with MNT pledge amounts. Extended Fixed-Rate Loan Terms: By committing larger amounts of MNT, institutions gain access to longer fixed-term loan rates, providing greater stability and planning capabilities. The tiered structure offers 2-month terms for 500K MNT pledges, 3-month terms for 1M MNT , and 4-month terms for commitments of 1.5M MNT and above.

The program features a straightforward activation process designed for institutional efficiency: clients acquire MNT through Bybit’s spot trading, Convert services, or OTC desk, notify their relationship manager after pledging, and receive benefit activation on the following business day through the issuance of MMNT tokens.

Built on Mantle’s next-generation Ethereum Layer-2 architecture that delivers high performance and reduced gas fees, MNT has evolved from ecosystem token to essential blockchain infrastructure. With a thriving ecosystem spanning DeFi, GameFi, and Real World Assets, MNT’s expanding utility across Bybit demonstrates its growing role in bridging institutional finance with decentralized technology.

