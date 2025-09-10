CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025: DRIVING CAMBODIA’S CULINARY AND TOURISM ECONOMY

Cambodia’s premier F&B and hospitality showcase returns this October, uniting innovation, talent, and government support to position the Kingdom as an ASEAN tourism hub.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Cambodia’s food, beverage, and hospitality industries are entering a new era of growth, with CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 once again taking the lead as the country’s No.1 international F&B and Hospitality exhibition.

Organised by Informa Markets, with the strong support of the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), the event returns from 22–24 October 2025 at Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Centre (DIECC), Phnom Penh. This premier international trade exhibition is positioned to accelerate Cambodia’s transformation into a world-class culinary and hospitality destination, while strengthening its role in the ASEAN tourism economy.

“The Ministry of Tourism is proud to partner with CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025, an exhibition that reflects Cambodia’s ambitions to elevate our food and hospitality sectors to international standards. By uniting government, industry, and talent under one roof, this event will not only strengthen our domestic capabilities but also position Cambodia as a rising force within ASEAN’s tourism and hospitality landscape,” said H.E. Mr. Chhun Makara , General Director of the General Department of Tourism Industry.

Over the past decade, Cambodia has seen exponential growth in its tourism sector. International arrivals are expected to surpass 6 million visitors by 2025, driving demand for high-quality dining, hotel, and service experiences. CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 meets this need by equipping businesses with the skills, standards, and sustainable practices required to thrive in a competitive regional market.

“CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL continues to serve as a cornerstone event for Cambodia’s F&B and hospitality professionals,” said Mr. Gerard Leeuwenburgh, Country General Manager – Malaysia & Cambodia, Informa Markets. “With the Ministry of Tourism leading the way, strong support from the Ministry of Commerce to drive trade and business growth, and backing from key industry associations, we remain committed to positioning Cambodia as a premier regional hub for hospitality and F&B excellence.”

With over 250 local and international exhibitors from across the food, beverage, hospitality, and tourism supply chain, the exhibition will showcase the latest in foodservice technologies, point-of-sale (POS) systems, kitchen equipment, barista tools, gourmet innovations, fine wines, and professional hospitality solutions. More than 6,000 trade professionals are expected to attend, making it Cambodia’s largest business-to-business platform for these industries.

The 2025 exhibition will feature five key programs designed to advance professional development and showcase Cambodia’s culinary heritage:

Seminar Series, hosted by the Cambodia Chefs Association (CCA), provides hospitality professionals with insights into current industry trends, best practices, and actionable strategies from top experts.

hosted by the provides hospitality professionals with insights into current industry trends, best practices, and actionable strategies from top experts. Heritage on a Plate, hosted by the Cambodia Chefs Association (CCA), will celebrate and preserve Cambodia’s rich culinary traditions while demonstrating modern techniques.

hosted by the will celebrate and preserve rich culinary traditions while demonstrating modern techniques. DaVinci Gourmet Barista Craft Championship, co-hosted by the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and Gourmet Beverage Solutions (GBS), will showcase the finest coffee craftsmanship in the region.

co-hosted by the and will showcase the finest coffee craftsmanship in the region. Wine Service Competition & Cocktail Demo 2025, hosted by the Ministry of Tourism (MOT) and co-hosted by Booloom Booloom Co., Ltd. , will present premium wine selections and tasting experiences.

hosted by the and co-hosted by , will present premium wine selections and tasting experiences. Tourism Career Fair 2025, in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism (MOT), will connect talented individuals with career opportunities across Cambodia’s expanding tourism and hospitality industries.

“Cambodia’s rich culinary heritage is not only a source of national pride, but also a driver of tourism and economic opportunity. By showcasing traditional flavours alongside modern techniques, CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 elevates our chefs, inspires innovation, and positions Cambodian cuisine on the global stage,” said Chef Pol Kimsan, President, Cambodia Chefs Association.

“The future of Cambodia’s tourism industry depends on a skilled and passionate workforce. Through initiatives like the Tourism Career Fair, we are creating opportunities for young Cambodians to connect with leading employers and pursue meaningful careers. This is an investment in our people and sustainable growth for Cambodia’s tourism and hospitality sector,” said Mr. Cheak Kearun, Deputy Director of Tourism Professional Training, Ministry of Tourism.

By facilitating knowledge exchange, showcasing innovations, and career development, while celebrating Cambodian identity through cuisine and modern hospitality practices, CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 actively supports Cambodia’s vision for sustainable tourism growth.

With strong government support and global participation, CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025 welcomes back an extraordinary 97% of last year’s exhibitors, reinforcing its role as the Kingdom’s leading B2B platform for driving innovation, investment, and excellence in the food and hospitality sectors.

Registration is now open for CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL 2025, taking place from 22–24 October 2025 at Diamond Island Exhibition and Convention Centre (DIECC), Phnom Penh. For more information, visit https://www.camfoodhotel.com/.

About CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL

CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL is Cambodia’s No.1 international F&B and hospitality exhibition, organised by Informa Markets with the strong support of the Ministry of Tourism and key industry associations. Recognised as the country’s premier B2B platform, the exhibition brings together international suppliers, local businesses, chefs, hoteliers, and tourism professionals to showcase the latest in food & beverage products, foodservice equipment, bakery and café solutions, wines & spirits, hospitality technologies, kitchenware, catering supplies, and professional hotel & restaurant services. Through exhibitions, live demonstrations, competitions, and knowledge-sharing sessions, CAMFOOD & CAMHOTEL drives innovation, strengthens industry standards, and plays a vital role in positioning Cambodia as a world-class culinary and hospitality destination within ASEAN and beyond.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets (www.informamarkets.com) creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate, and grow. Our portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience, and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content, and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibition organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year.