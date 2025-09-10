CLOU Aqua-C3.0 Pro Energy Storage System Debuts at RE+, Unlocking Industry Revenue Growth

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CLOU, a BNEF Tier 1 energy storage system provider, unveiled its next-generation Aqua-C3.0 Pro liquid-cooled energy storage system at RE+ 2025, North America’s largest energy event. The company also showcased multiple integrated energy storage systems and comprehensive multi-scenario solutions covering the full lifecycle.



CLOU Aqua-C3.0 Pro Liquid-Cooled Energy Storage System

Building upon its well-known predecessor, the Aqua-C2.5, the Aqua-C3.0 Pro features a 600Ah+ capacity cell and up to 6.88MWh energy storage capacity. It achieves a significant leap in system efficiency, safety, and O&M convenience, reducing total cost of ownership (TCO) by 10.63% to drive further revenue growth across the industry.

Efficiency leap: Breaking through energy conversion bottlenecks with multiple innovations

Under demanding high-energy-density conditions, the Aqua-C3.0 Pro reliably delivers performance that closely matches its rated capacity, thanks to several core innovations. Its direct-cooling technology sends refrigerant straight to battery cells, minimizing heat transfer stages and shortening thermal pathways. This translates into smaller temperature variations between cells, a smoother efficiency curve, and a 10% reduction in operational costs.

CLOU’s proprietary Smart Scales technology actively balances cell energy in real-time during charging and discharging. By continuously transferring energy between cells, it quickly minimizes performance gaps, reduces power derating, and prevents premature shutdowns, ultimately boosting total lifetime energy output by 4%.

Further enhancing efficiency, the system’s SiC String PCS operates with reduced electrical losses and maintains stable performance even under partial loads. By cutting internal energy waste and easing cooling demands, this approach achieves an exceptional system RTE of up to 92.3%.

Working seamlessly with these, the CTR architecture eliminates redundant modules and connection points. This significantly improves consistency across battery clusters.

Ultimate safety: Systematic design ensuring safety for the high-capacity cell era

Safety originates from systematic design. The CTR architecture isolates thermal and electrical pathways while enabling controlled venting, thereby localizing and containing abnormal conditions more effectively. Real-time active cell balancing minimizes weak cell deviations and prevents abrupt temperature surges, expanding the safety margin. Utilizing the SiC String PCS ensures smoother transient responses during grid disturbances and operational switching, significantly reducing power-stage stress and thermal/electrical impact on battery cells. These integrated, multi-layered safeguards work together across the system, creating a robust safety foundation for the era of high-capacity ESS cells.

In addition, in view of safety challenges brought by larger capacity cells, the Aqua-C3.0 Pro introduces the 2.0 ThermoFlux active ventilation explosion-proof system. Developed by CLOU together with the Corporate Research Center of the Midea Group under the safety standards framework of the National Fire Protection Association in North America, the system has engineered an end-to-end protection chain spanning the entire disaster lifecycle through the multi-tiered integrated design of thermal runaway detection, water-based suppression, explosion venting, and active ventilation.

O&M simplicity: Accelerating project implementation and payback

The Aqua-C3.0 Pro simplifies every step, from deployment to operation, targeting key project implementation pain points. A standard 20-foot container is applied for greater transport convenience. The CTR architecture is characterized by fewer components and interfaces, shorter harnesses, more direct bus bars with shorter assembly times, a lower MTTR, and further streamlined spare parts; effective active balancing reduces the frequency of manual intervention and onsite balancing; moreover, the self-powered aux moves the boundary of power supply and distribution forward to the near side of the equipment, and further simplifies the in-station low-voltage range and wiring to facilitate parallel construction and pre-commissioning. This results in shorter lead times, lower lifecycle costs, and more stable long-term operational performance, providing critical support for customers to accelerate project implementation and payback.

“The Aqua-C3.0 Pro is the result of our efforts to delve into energy storage technology and respond to customer needs directly. We believe that only through real technological innovation can we create extra value for customers in the three dimensions of efficiency, safety and convenience, and promote the healthy development of the industry. The Aqua-C3.0 Pro will become powerful support for worldwide customers to develop high-quality energy storage projects,” said Wang Kai, Product Director of CLOU Energy Storage Company.



CLOU booth at RE+2025

In addition to releasing the Aqua-C3.0 Pro, CLOU also showcased its advanced energy storage technology matrix covering all scenarios, including the Aqua-C2.5 liquid-cooled energy storage system, and Aqua-E233 C&I energy storage system, and CLOU EMS.

CLOU has made remarkable achievements in the U.S. market such as the first large-scale lithium-ion ESS project in Indiana, the largest energy storage power station in Mississippi, and the lithium energy storage project with the highest compliance level in California. In order to serve the North American market better, CLOU has also built a localized team to create localized products, , and strengthened the coordinated application of international standards in product R&D.