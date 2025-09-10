Crystal Matter X by LAUT — Clear Strength for Your iPhone 17

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Your iPhone 17 deserves more than just a case—it deserves protection that showcases its beauty. That’s where Crystal Matter X by LAUT comes in.



Crystal Matter X- the latest iPhone 17 case by LAUT

Built for those who live boldly, this case combines rugged durability with a sleek, slim profile. Whether you’re powering through the workday, hitting the outdoors, or capturing spontaneous moments, Crystal Matter X keeps your iPhone protected—without hiding its beauty.

The ultra-clear casing highlights your phone’s natural design, while polished details add a touch of sophistication. Strong enough for real life and stylish enough for every occasion, Crystal Matter X is your everyday essential for peace of mind.

Key Features:

MagSafe® Compatible – Works seamlessly with chargers and accessories.

Crystal Clear Casing – Showcases the original iPhone 17 design.

Sealed MagSafe® Ring – Prevents dust and keeps charging aligned.

IMPKT Cell Technology® – Shock-dispersing innovation for extra strength.

21ft / 6.4m Drop Protection – Proven resilience against everyday mishaps.

With Crystal Matter X by LAUT, there’s no need to choose between protection and style—you get both in one.

Explore more from LAUT’s collection: Carbon Matter, Huex Wave, AERO Protect, AERO HOLO, and KEV Protect.

Learn more at: https://bit.ly/4p9LsxE