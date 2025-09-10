29.8 C
Vientiane
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
spot_img
Cision PR Newswire

Crystal Matter X by LAUT — Clear Strength for Your iPhone 17

By Advertorial Desk

This Week

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Your iPhone 17 deserves more than just a case—it deserves protection that showcases its beauty. That’s where Crystal Matter X by LAUT comes in.

Crystal Matter X- the latest iPhone 17 case by LAUT
Crystal Matter X- the latest iPhone 17 case by LAUT

Built for those who live boldly, this case combines rugged durability with a sleek, slim profile. Whether you’re powering through the workday, hitting the outdoors, or capturing spontaneous moments, Crystal Matter X keeps your iPhone protected—without hiding its beauty.

The ultra-clear casing highlights your phone’s natural design, while polished details add a touch of sophistication. Strong enough for real life and stylish enough for every occasion, Crystal Matter X is your everyday essential for peace of mind.

Key Features:

  • MagSafe® Compatible – Works seamlessly with chargers and accessories.
  • Crystal Clear Casing – Showcases the original iPhone 17 design.
  • Sealed MagSafe® Ring – Prevents dust and keeps charging aligned.
  • IMPKT Cell Technology® – Shock-dispersing innovation for extra strength.
  • 21ft / 6.4m Drop Protection – Proven resilience against everyday mishaps.

With Crystal Matter X by LAUT, there’s no need to choose between protection and style—you get both in one.

Explore more from LAUT’s collection: Carbon Matter, Huex Wave, AERO Protect, AERO HOLO, and KEV Protect.
Learn more at: https://bit.ly/46mGAxF

Latest article

ABOUT US

The leading English language news website in Laos.

Contact us info@laotiantimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Laotiantimes.com