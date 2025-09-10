Etiqa Demonstrates the True Malaysian Spirit with Gelombang Kasih bersama Etiqa Campaign

KUALA LUMPUR, MAYLAYSIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2025 – This Merdeka and Malaysia Day, Etiqa celebrates that very spirit of unity through the launch of Gelombang Kasih bersama Etiqa, a campaign that honours Malaysians whose compassion, resilience, and inclusivity continue to inspire hope and positive change across communities.

By shining a light on the extraordinary spirit found within ordinary Malaysians, Gelombang Kasih Bersama Etiqa creates a platform for everyday heroes and underserved communities to share their journey. It is a reminder to us all that the true essence of Malaysia does not rest only in the struggle for independence decades ago, but also in the bond of care, solidarity, and trust that continue to bind us together today. From small acts of protecting the environment, to sacrifices that safeguard heritage and nurture education, each story embodies the unity that makes Malaysia unique.

The campaign unfolds through two moving storytelling pillars. The first, Everyday Malaysians, Extraordinary Acts, is a five-part visual series showcasing inspiring individuals: a jogger who turns his daily runs into an act of environmental stewardship, a former fast fashion designer who now champions sustainability and education, a rescuer whose compassion gives strays a second chance at life, an artisan who transforms Sabahan heritage into wearable crafts, and a teacher who rides nine hours to a remote school in a Kelantan village to deliver knowledge and opportunity to the indigenous children.

The second pillar, Resilience in the Face of Adversity, is a five-part short film series that captures the courage of underserved Malaysians confronting illness, hardship, and loss. These are stories of families who shoulder the weight of disabilities with quiet dignity, mothers who press on through illness and poverty to protect their loved ones, and caregivers who pour their strength into those they hold dear. Among them is a touching story from a quiet village in Sabah, where a devoted family faces unimaginable challenges after their once-promising son was struck by a rare illness that left him paralyzed and dependent on life support machines to survive. Despite their own frailty and failing health, his parents continue to pour every ounce of love into caring for him.

All of these people’s journeys are marked by hardship, their resilience, sacrifice, and compassion shine as a living testament to the Malaysia spirit, proving that Malaysia’s greatness lies not only in its history, but in the shared determination of its people to persevere, to care, and to hope. As a gesture of solidarity, each family also received essential supplies and RM6,800 in aid from Etiqa, symbolising Malaysia’s 68th Independence Day.

Michelle Wee, Head of Brand and Communications of Etiqa said, “This campaign is a tribute to the very soul of Malaysia, its people. Through Gelombang Kasih bersama Etiqa, we bring our brand promise to life with authentic, deeply human stories that reflect the spirit of care and unity. This campaign was designed to celebrate diversity, inspire Malaysians to lift one another up, and remind us to be mindful of the communities around us, for those most in need may be living right next to us. As we celebrate Merdeka and Malaysia Day, let us remember that patriotism is not only about waving the Jalur Gemilang, but about standing together, caring for one another, and believing in the promise of a brighter Malaysia.

Malaysians are invited to follow the Gelombang Kasih campaign across Etiqa’s social media platforms via these links: https://tinyurl.com/GelombangKasihEtiqaPhoto and https://tinyurl.com/GelombangKasihEtiqaVideo, and to embrace the spirit of unity by creating their own waves of care. This Merdeka and Malaysia Day, Etiqa encourages Malaysians not only to celebrate independence with pride, but also to strengthen the bonds of inclusivity and compassion that will carry the nation forward for generations to come.

Etiqa

Etiqa is a multi-channel distributor of Insurance and Takaful products via its 10,000 agency force, 44 branches and 17 offices, over 490 bancassurance network (via Maybank branches, third-party banks, as well as co-operatives and brokers) through its presence in Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia.

In striving to make the world a better place, Etiqa’s Sustainability journey focuses on internal initiatives that reduces its carbon footprint and increases its social impact, as well as external solutions that allow its clients to do the same.