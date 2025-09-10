FIT Tech Day 2025: Bringing Together Global Industry Leaders and Technology Experts to Shape the Future of Smart Mobility

HONG KONG, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — FIT Hon Teng (hereafter “FIT”) will host the inaugural FIT Tech Day 2025 on September 17 at Syntrend Creative Park, 5th floor, in Taipei. This landmark event will bring together industry leaders, technical experts, and academic representatives to explore the future of smart mobility and automotive solutions.

The day will open with a keynote from FIT Chairman Sidney Lu on the theme “AI-Driven Smart Mobility,” highlighting how efficient data and power flows are redefining mobility and enabling new models of cross-industry collaboration. FIT will also announce the integration of its two automotive business units under a single brand, “One Mobility,” designed to strengthen competitiveness and create synergies through shared resources and a unified identity.

The program features forward-looking trend forums and keynote sessions spotlighting the disruptive impact of AI on smart mobility. International experts will share insights into the EV supply chain, mobility ecosystems, and automotive electronic architectures. Highlights include:

Paul Gao , Chief Strategy Officer of Mercedes-Benz, and Andreas Tschiesner, Global Leader for Auto at McKinsey, in a dialogue on the future of the automotive industry.

, Chief Strategy Officer of Mercedes-Benz, and Andreas Tschiesner, Global Leader for Auto at McKinsey, in a dialogue on the future of the automotive industry. Keynote speakers: Tony Lin , Senior Vice President and Chief Consumer Business Officer at Taiwan Mobile; Max Cheng, CEO of VicOne; and Dr. Delphi Liu, former President of GM Taiwan, on how AI is transforming the automotive sector. Experts from Wistron, MTK Capital and NXP will also weigh in on these topics.

The exhibition area will showcase FIT’s global innovation in smart mobility, offering inspiration and insight for professionals and visionaries alike. As the day winds down, discussions will continue into the evening with exclusive industry networking, fostering collaboration and opening new market opportunities.

Media, investors and industry professionals are warmly invited to join the event through the live stream link < Here > to gain first-hand insights into the future of smart mobility.

About Foxconn Interconnect Technology (FIT Hon Teng)

Foxconn Interconnect Technology (HKEX: 6088) was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2017 and is the largest consumer electronics connector manufacturer in Asia. While connectors remain its core business, the company has strategically expanded in recent years to 5G Alot, Mobility and Audio, as well as entering consumer brand business. For more information, please visit the company’s website at fit-foxconn.com

