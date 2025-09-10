Golf Icon Adam Scott Partners with KuCoin as the First Global Brand Ambassador

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Adam Scott, one of golf’s most respected and consistent champions, has officially joined forces with KuCoin, a leading global crypto platform built on trust, as their first Global Brand Ambassador. This partnership marks a major milestone for Scott, adding a new dimension to his career-long legacy of working with world-class brands.

Known for his smooth swing and unwavering professionalism, Scott is no stranger to global brand partnerships. His new role with KuCoin highlights his continued commitment to aligning with partners who share his values of trust, resilience, and excellence — on and off the course.

Speaking on the collaboration, Scott said:

“It is an honour to partner with KuCoin as their first Global Brand Ambassador. I firmly believe that cryptocurrency will play an important role in the future of finance, and I am personally interested in how it empowers people worldwide. I am looking forward to working closely with KuCoin as we build something special together.”

BC Wong, CEO of KuCoin, added:

“We are proud to welcome Adam Scott as KuCoin’s Global Brand Ambassador. His reputation, resilience, and consistency make him the ideal partner as we expand our global horizons. Just as Adam inspires millions on the green, we believe this partnership will inspire people to embrace innovation with trust and confidence.”

This collaboration reflects the growing intersection of sports and technology, where world-class athletes are increasingly engaging with brands shaping the future. For Adam Scott, it is yet another step in a career defined not only by trophies, but also by trust, integrity, and the pursuit of excellence.

About Adam Scott

Adam Scott is one of the most accomplished and respected golfers of his generation. Born in Australia, Scott turned professional in 2000 and quickly made his mark on the international stage with his trademark smooth swing and unwavering consistency. He reached the pinnacle of the sport in 2014, becoming World No. 1, and has earned more than 30 professional victories worldwide — including his historic triumph at the 2013 Masters Tournament, where he became the first and only Australian ever to win the coveted Green Jacket.

A model of longevity and resilience, Scott has competed in 97 consecutive major championships, a rare milestone that reflects both his elite performance and enduring presence at the highest level of golf. Beyond his on-course achievements, he is admired for his professionalism, integrity, and calm under pressure, making him a role model for athletes around the world.

Throughout his career, Scott has partnered with iconic global brands, underscoring his reputation for excellence, trust, and stability. Today, he continues to inspire fans worldwide, balancing competitive goals with mentoring the next generation and giving back through his foundation.

Learn more: https://www.adamscott.com/

About KuCoin

Founded in 2017, KuCoin is a leading global crypto platform built on trust, serving over 41 million users across 200+ countries and regions. With established recognition for its reliability, the platform leverages cutting-edge blockchain technology, robust liquidity solutions, and advanced user account protections to deliver a secure trading environment. KuCoin offers access to 1,000+ digital assets and solutions including Web3 wallet, Spot and Futures trading, institutional services, and payments. Recognized by Forbes as one of the “Best Crypto Apps & Exchanges” and a “Top 50 Global Unicorn” by Hurun, KuCoin holds SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001:2022 certifications and committed to security, compliance, and innovation under the leadership of CEO BC Wong.