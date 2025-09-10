HUEX WAVE by LAUT — Add a Splash of Style to your iPhone 17

HAMBURG, Germany, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Your phone case should be more than just protection—it should show off your personality. That’s why LAUT created HUEX WAVE, the new iPhone 17 case that blends everyday protection with a refreshing burst of style.



HUEX WAVE- the latest iPhone 17 case by LAUT

Featuring a smooth gradient finish with flowing tones, HUEX WAVE brings a modern, subtle, and effortlessly cool vibe — never too loud, never too plain. From your morning coffee run to weekend adventures, this case adds a touch of color that moves with you.

But HUEX WAVE isn’t just about looks—it’s built to protect. Slim and lightweight, it delivers dependable defense without adding bulk. Snap photos, scroll, or charge with ease—your phone is always ready.

Key Features:

MagSafe® Compatible – Works seamlessly with your chargers and favorite accessories.

– Works seamlessly with your chargers and favorite accessories. Gradient Finish – A smooth ombré effect that feels fresh and stylish.

– A smooth ombré effect that feels fresh and stylish. 10ft / 3m Drop Protection – Strong everyday defense you can trust.

With HUEX WAVE by LAUT, you’re not just protecting your iPhone—you’re carrying a little boost of color and confidence, every single day.

Available now for the entire iPhone 17 series.

Explore more from LAUT’s collections, including Carbon Matter, Crystal Matter X, Aero Holo, AERO Protect, and KEV Protect.

Discover more at: https://bit.ly/4mLAvk6