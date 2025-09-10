HYXiPOWER Unveils ALL-in-One ESS and Innovative Energy Solutions at RE+ 2025

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — HYXiPOWER is making waves at RE+ 2025, North America’s premier renewable energy event. The company is showcasing its newest All-in-One ESS, microinverters and Plug-in Solar & ESS. Attendees are exploring live demos, interactive displays, and hands-on activities that demonstrate HYXiPOWER’s commitment to smarter, safer, and more reliable renewable energy.



HYXiPOWER showcases its latest products at RE+ 2025

Redefining Residential Energy Management

The newly launched residential energy storage product, AIO ESS, is a truly all-in-one system that seamlessly integrates energy generation and storage while simplifying installation. Designed for convenience and high performance, the system is built to automotive-grade standards with A+ battery cells. It features millisecond-level switching between on-grid and off-grid operation, enabled by event-triggered logic and delay compensation. This ensures homeowners and businesses enjoy enhanced efficiency and reliability.

In addition, HYXiPOWER showcased its Plug-in Solar & ESS, designed to be affordable and plug&play, making solar energy effortless for homeowners.

IP67 Microinverters with Proprietary iMesh Technology

At HYXiPOWER’s booth, visitors were impressed by the live microinverter water immersion test, where the products continued generating power even while fully submerged. With its IP67-rated design and the ability to operate continuously at temperatures up to 149°F(65 °C) without power derating, the equipment demonstrated outstanding durability under complexity conditions, making it well-suited for North America’s diverse climates. On a dedicated wall display, a variety of microinverter models highlighted HYXiPOWER’s proprietary iMesh technology, providing smoother, more reliable connectivity and a more seamless energy experience for users.

Engaging Experiences for Attendees

Interactive demos, exclusive giveaways, and on-site promotions create a dynamic environment for installers, distributors, and energy professionals. The HYXiPOWER team connected with visitors to discuss tailored solutions and explore new opportunities in the rapidly growing renewable energy market.

“At HYXIPOWER, we are committed to long-term investment and bring the spirit of craftsmanship into everything we build. We support our distributors and installers with reliable products and dedicated service, and we look forward to working with our partners to deliver sustainable, dependable energy solutions for the residential and commercial & industrial markets,” said Mason, HYXIPOWER’s North America Manager.

About HYXiPOWER

HYXiPOWER is a high-tech enterprise specializing in smart PV & ESS, integrating R&D, manufacturing, sales, and services. The company offers products such as solar inverters, energy storage systems, and smart energy platforms. Dedicated in providing leading renewable energy solutions for residential, C&I, and utility-scale applications, HYXiPOWER is deeply engaged in power electronic topology, core algorithms, thermal management, magnetics, EMC, BMS, EMS, AI, and smart energy platforms. With over 70 core intellectual properties and more than 200 certifications received from global institutions such as TÜV Rheinland, CSA, Bureau Veritas, and SGS, HYXiPOWER operates 12 service centers across six continents, promoting a greener, low-carbon and sustainable future in collaboration with global partners.