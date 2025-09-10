Introducing Heritage Beach Garden Bali’s Most Enchanting New Outdoor Wedding Venue by The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

NUSA DUA, Bali, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Framed by swaying palms, caressed by the sea breeze, and blessed with a direct line of sight to the majestic Gunung Agung, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali unveils its latest jewel: Heritage Beach Garden — a spectacular new beachfront wedding venue crafted for unforgettable celebrations of love.



New Heritage Beach Garden at The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali

Spanning 1,053 square meters of beautifully landscaped space, this open-air venue can host up to 600 guests for banquets, making it one of the most spacious and flexible seaside event destinations in southern Bali. Whether it’s an intimate ceremony under the golden sky or a grand evening reception beneath the stars, Heritage Beach Garden invites couples to say “I do” surrounded by Bali’s natural splendor and timeless romance.

Nestled in a premium beachfront location, this versatile garden setting offers seamless transitions between ceremony, cocktail hour, and dinner reception — all without losing the soothing soundtrack of the ocean waves. The design evokes a refined island elegance, with the flexibility to accommodate a range of themes from tropical chic and boho luxe to contemporary minimalist.

“At Westin, we believe that every celebration should feel both personal and inspired,” says Sander Looijen, General Manager of The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali. “Heritage Beach Garden was designed with intention — to be a canvas for love stories, a place where couples can create deeply meaningful moments with nature, family, and culture as their witnesses.”

Part of what sets Heritage Beach Garden apart is not just its scale and scenery, but also the signature Westin touch: nourishing cuisine crafted with care, personalized service rooted in genuine hospitality, and a holistic approach to well-being that extends to every guest experience — from bridal preparation to farewell brunch.

As part of its launch, The Westin Resort Nusa Dua, Bali is pleased to present a special wedding offer — 15% off for bookings confirmed before 30 September 2025.

Begin your forever in the heart of Bali. Discover Heritage Beach Garden and plan your dream beachfront wedding with Westin’s timeless hospitality and thoughtful touches. For inquiries and reservations, contact our wedding specialists at weddings.bali@westin.com or call +62 361 771906.

With Bali continuing to shine as one of the world’s most sought-after wedding destinations, Heritage Beach Garden adds a bold and beautiful new chapter to Nusa Dua‘s legacy — a venue where dreams meet the sea.

