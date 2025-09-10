JINGDONG Industrials Participates In Meeting with Prime Minister of Malaysia Anwar Ibrahim to Discuss Intelligent Supply Chain Growth

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Prime Minister of Malaysia, the Most Honourable Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim, last week attended a meeting with JINGDONG Industrials, a subsidiary of JD.com (also known as JINGDONG), in Beijing.

The meeting underlined the continued growth of JINGDONG Industrials in Malaysia and its commitment to supporting local companies through digital transformation in the industrial supply chain. The broader support for strengthening trade ties and cross-border logistics by JD.com, a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, was also highlighted.

During in-depth discussions with JINGDONG Industrials, facilitated by Malaysia’s Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, the company highlighted its role as a trustworthy partner for long-tail industrial goods and showcased its efforts to advance intelligent supply chain solutions in Malaysia. Supported by JD.com’s robust technology and e-commerce ecosystem, JINGDONG Industrials aims to boost efficiency and reduce costs through tailored B2B supply chain services.

Since establishing its Malaysian subsidiary in 2024, JINGDONG Industrials has partnered with leading electronics and automotive manufacturers for intelligent supply chain solutions, according to Sean Er Lim, General Manager of JINGDONG Industrials, Malaysia.

In the automotive sector, JINGDONG Industrials supports integrated procurement and supply chain management, and in electronics, it aids factory expansions and cost savings, contributing to Malaysia’s industrial upgrade.