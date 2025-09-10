Korea Health Functional Food Association to Showcase Global Competitiveness at “Vitafoods Asia 2025”

Operating a Korea Health Functional Food Promotional Booth under the ‘K-Health W.A.V.E’ slogan

Introduces Korea’s system, research achievements, and new technologies through seminars featuring the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and member companies

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Korea Health Functional Food Association (KHFF) will participate in “Vitafoods Asia 2025,” to be held from September 17 to 19 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, Thailand, and will showcase the excellence and technological capabilities of Korea’s health functional foods to the global market.



The Korea Health Functional Food Promotional Booth at Vitafoods Asia 2025

At the event, KHFF will operate the Korea Health Functional Food Promotional Booth (Hall 5, E16) under the “K-Health W.A.V.E” slogan and comprehensively introduce the technological strength and reliability of Korea’s industry by exhibiting major companies’ ingredients and products, along with the characteristics of Korea’s scientific recognition system for health functional foods. Through the Booth, visitors will gain a comprehensive view of Korea’s health functional food industry — from its institutional foundation to the latest product trends.

During the expo (September 17–18) at Level 1, Room 109, a promotional seminar (Technical Presentation) will be held, featuring the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and KHFF member companies, to present Korea’s scientific recognition system for health functional foods, as well as research achievements and new technologies.

KHFF Chairman Jeong Myung-su stated, “As a globally recognized event, ‘Vitafoods Asia’ is the optimal opportunity to showcase the outstanding quality and systems of Korea’s health functional foods,” adding, “At this exhibition, we will enhance trust in Korea’s functional ingredients and products, open export channels, and contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of domestic companies.”

Leveraging the operation of the Booth and the seminar, KHFF will actively support member companies’ overseas expansion and continue various exchange and cooperation activities so that Korea’s health functional food industry can enhance its competitiveness on the global stage beyond Asia.