LakeShore Biopharma Announces Appointment of Independent Financial Advisor and Legal Counsel to the Special Committee

BEIJING, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — LakeShore Biopharma Co., Ltd (Nasdaq: LSB, “LakeShore Biopharma” or the “Company”), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer, today announced that the independent special committee (the “Special Committee”) of the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”), formed to evaluate and consider the previously announced revised preliminary non-binding proposal letter dated August 26, 2025 (the “Proposal”), has retained Kroll, LLC as its financial advisor, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP as its U.S. legal counsel, and Maples and Calder (Hong Kong) LLP as its Cayman Islands legal counsel.

The Special Committee is continuing its review and evaluation of the Proposal. The Board cautions the Company’s shareholders and others considering trading the Company’s securities that no decisions have been made with respect to the Proposal. There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be received, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the transaction contemplated by the Proposal, or that the transaction contemplated by the Proposal or any other similar transaction will be approved or consummated. The Company does not undertake any obligation to provide any updates with respect to any transaction, except as required under applicable law.

LakeShore Biopharma, previously known as YS Biopharma, is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering new generations of vaccines and therapeutic biologics for infectious diseases and cancer. It has developed a proprietary PIKA® immunomodulating technology platform and a new generation of preventive and therapeutic biologics targeting Rabies, Hepatitis B, Influenza, and other virus infections. The Company operates in China, Singapore, and the Philippines, and is led by a management team that combines rich local expertise and global experience in the biopharmaceutical industry. For more information, please visit https://investors.lakeshorebio.com/.

