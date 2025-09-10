LianLian Global Partners with UnionPay International to Expand Access to Seamless Cross-Border Money Transfers

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 9, LianLian Global, a leading cross-border payments provider, and UnionPay International officially announced a strategic partnership.

The agreement unites one of the most influential brands in global digital payments with a widely adopted international card network, creating powerful synergies and unlocking new opportunities for growth. Utilizing LianLian’s cross-border payments infrastructure and UnionPay’s MoneyExpress service, the two parties will deliver faster, more reliable global remittance solutions that enable customers to easily transfer funds into Mainland China, ensuring a seamless, secure, transparent, and highly efficient cross-border payments experience. In addition, the two companies will further expand collaboration in B2B payments, with a focus on global merchant acquiring, virtual card issuance, and e-commerce payment collection. Together, they will provide scalable payment solutions for Chinese merchants expanding into international markets, while also strengthening the connectivity between payment services in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

LianLian Global, a subsidiary of Hong Kong–listed fintech company Lianlian DigiTech, is committed to building trusted cross-border payment solutions for a wide range of customer needs. Today, its business spans international payouts, merchant acquiring, global disbursement, and FX services, providing integrated trade solutions for cross-border e-commerce sellers, platforms and institutions, exporters, and education service providers. To date, the company has served approximately 7.9 million customers worldwide. LianLian first entered the Hong Kong market in 2016 and secured its Money Service Operator (MSO) license in 2017—one of the company’s earliest and most important regulatory approvals. With this foundation, LianLian established a subsidiary in Hong Kong to deliver cross-border collection, acquiring, and remittance services for both local businesses and Chinese multinational firms.

UnionPay International has also built one of the world’s most comprehensive acceptance networks in partnership with more than 2,600 institutions. UnionPay cards are now accepted in 183 countries and regions, with issuance across 84 markets. Its MoneyExpress service delivers fast, reliable, and convenient cross-border remittance solutions and is now available in over 57 major countries and regions worldwide.