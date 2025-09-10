LiveSpo Pharma – Vietnamese pioneer in spore probiotics with international clinical publications, welcomes former BioGaia AB CEO to its Board

Mrs. Isabelle Ducellier, Member of the Board of Directors at LiveSpo, during her official visit with the LiveSpo R&D team in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The global probiotics market is witnessing exponential growth, projected to reach nearly USD 375 billion by 2034, according to a report by Towards Healthcare (1). Beyond digestive health, probiotics are expanding into respiratory, immune and other new research directions. This presents major opportunities for enterprises with strong scientific capacity and the ability to translate research into community solutions. LiveSpo Pharma, a biotechnology company with the mission ‘A Future Without Antibiotics’,’ has emerged as Vietnam’s representative on the global probiotics map.

In August 2025, researchers at the Spobiotic Research Center (ANABIO R&D) and LiveSpo Pharma, in collaboration with Vietnamese pediatricians, published two important clinical trials in the Nature Portfolio. These pioneering studies evaluated Bacillus spore probiotics in nasal spray form (LiveSpo NAVAX) and high-dose oral form (LiveSpo DIA30), demonstrating effectiveness in shortening treatment time, reducing antibiotic demand, and restoring microbial balance in the respiratory and digestive tracts of children.

Speaking about LiveSpo NAVAX, the nasal spray probiotic, Isabelle Ducellier, newly appointed Board Member of LiveSpo Pharma, said: “There are many nasal sprays available on the market, but none that contain probiotics. When reviewing the scientific data developed by LiveSpo’s R&D team, I was truly impressed by the robust, systematic evidence of effectiveness. The studies were conducted rigorously, and the results highlighted the potential to improve community health, worthy of recognition by prestigious scientific journals.”

This is precisely why LiveSpo Pharma has attracted Ms. Isabelle Ducellier, former CEO of BioGaia AB (Sweden), a global probiotics brand, to its Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience at leading European and global corporations, Ms. Ducellier successfully expanded BioGaia’s presence to more than 100 countries.

LiveSpo was founded by Dr. Nguyen Hoa Anh, who earned a Ph.D. in Life Sciences from Tohoku University (Japan), with the mission of developing water-based spore probiotic technology. After more than a decade, the company has created spore probiotic technology featuring six breakthroughs: liquid form, multi-strain, high concentration, heat resistant, acid resistant and long shelf life.

Remarkably, LiveSpo has developed a nationwide distribution network, present in leading pharmacy chains, traditional drugstores, and mother & baby retail systems, while its e-commerce channels directly reach more than 1 million users.

A key differentiator of LiveSpo is its scientific transparency. All clinical trials are registered on the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) ClinicalTrials.gov system. To date, LiveSpo Pharma has had six studies published in the Nature Portfolio—clear evidence of the rigor, transparency, and scientific value of its products. Nature Portfolio, under Springer Nature, is one of the world’s leading scientific journal systems, renowned for rigorous peer review standards and significant global impact. Within the system, Communications Medicine focuses on biomedical and clinical research, while Scientific Reports is an open-access journal with large-scale publications, ranked among the most-cited worldwide (with over 830,000 citations annually).

The most recent study, published in Communications Medicine – Nature (Impact Factor 2024: ~6.3; SCImago Q1), is titled ‘Bacillus spore-based nasal spray probiotics in the treatment of pneumonia in children with RSV and bacterial co-infection: a randomized clinical trial’ (Le T.H. et al., 2025). The trial demonstrated that LiveSpo NAVAX shortened treatment duration by an average of one day, reduced antibiotic use by nearly 15%, and improved the nasal microbiota by reducing pathogens such as Streptococcus pneumoniae and Haemophilus influenzae. Within one month of publication (07/08/2025), the article attracted nearly 1,800 views and reached an Altmetric score of 12—indicating notable engagement for a clinical research article.

Another study published in Scientific Reports – Nature reported that the use of LiveSpo DIA30 significantly shortened treatment duration and reduced antibiotic usage by 25 per cent. This paper by Dang T.H. et al. (2025), titled ‘High-dose multi-strain Bacillus probiotics enhance treatment and reduce antibiotic usage in children with persistent diarrhea through immune and microbiota modulation’.

The strength of these publications lies not only in their findings but also in their international resonance. They align with major global research directions, such as RSV vaccine study at Yale university (Du et al., 2025; Nature Medicine), the nasal influenza vaccine study at the Icahn School of Medicine (Vasilev et al., 2025; NPJ Vaccines) and gut microbiota studies on diarrhea (Vasilev et al., 2025; Yang et al., 2025; Nature Communications). With strong reader engagement and alignment with leading research directions in the Nature Portfolio, these results highlight the potential of spore-based probiotics to improve child health, reduce disease burden, and curb antibiotic resistance—particularly in resource-limited countries.

With a solid scientific foundation, strategic development roadmap, and partnerships with seasoned international experts, LiveSpo is gaining vital momentum for breakthrough growth. The addition of Ms. Isabelle Ducellier, former CEO of BioGaia AB, to the Board of Directors not only brings global expertise and perspective but also opens opportunities to connect with international networks, markets, and standards. Especially, the recent clinical publications in the Nature Portfolio further reinforce LiveSpo’s scientific credibility, laying the groundwork for delivering safe, effective Vietnamese healthcare solutions to both domestic and global communities, and highlighting Vietnam’s growing contributions to global probiotic research.

