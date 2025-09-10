Major Partnership Achieved: LianLian Global Joins Forces with UnionPay International to Facilitate Efficient Cross-Border Fund Transfers

HANGZHOU, China, Sep. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On September 9, LianLian Global and UnionPay International announced a strategic partnership to enhance cross-border money movement solutions.

The collaboration brings together a leading global digital payments provider and an international card network, combining complementary strengths to deliver greater value for customers. By connecting LianLian’s worldwide payment infrastructure with UnionPay’s Money Express platform, the companies will provide swift cross-border transfers that are seamless, secure, transparent, and efficient. Users can send funds to recipients in mainland China in a near real-time, easy-to-use process. In addition to remittances, the partnership will strengthen collaboration in business-oriented segments including global merchant acquisition, digital card services, and e-commerce payments, helping Chinese businesses scale internationally and enabling more integrated payment connectivity between Hong Kong and mainland China.

LianLian Global, a brand under Hong Kong-listed fintech firm Lianlian DigiTech, is committed to supporting every type of global expansion need. Its offerings span cross-border payments, worldwide merchant acquisition, fund distribution, and foreign exchange services. The company serves some 7.9 million customers across the e-commerce, global trade, and education sectors. Lianlian established its presence in Hong Kong in 2016 and secured a Money Service Operator (MSO) license in 2017—one of its earliest and most significant regulatory approvals. Through its Hong Kong-based subsidiary, Lianlian delivers cross-border collection, payment processing, and remittance solutions to clients around the world, including local Hong Kong businesses and Chinese companies expanding abroad.

UnionPay International has developed a widespread payments network spanning 183 countries and regions, through partnerships with more than 2,600 institutions worldwide. UnionPay cards are issued in 84 countries and regions. The company’s Money Express service facilitates rapid cross-border money transfers and is currently available in over 57 major countries and regions.

“Partnering with Lianlian represents an important milestone for UnionPay as we expand our cross-border remittance services in Hong Kong,” said Li Penglin, Regional General Manager for Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan at UnionPay International. “Through this collaboration, we aim to deliver a more efficient, secure, and convenient international payment experience to our users, while also expanding opportunities for B2B partnerships in Hong Kong and driving UnionPay’s growth in global markets.”

“We are excited to collaborate with UnionPay International, giving our customers the ability to transfer funds across borders to recipients in China with near real-time speed and ease,” said Shen Enguang, CEO of LianLian Global. “This partnership highlights Lianlian’s unwavering commitment and execution in enhancing the payment experience for customers and partners, further reinforcing our advantage in enabling seamless global transactions.”