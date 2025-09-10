New Public Perception Survey Highlights Fragmented Cancer Care Pathway in Indonesia; Optimism About Digital Innovations

YouGov survey finds belief in value of early detection (65%) but very low screening uptake (8%)

76% of respondents aware post-treatment care exists, 58% lack understanding of what it involves

Confidence in coordinated care (39%) and in ‘one-stop’ care (31%) among lowest in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Public perceptions of cancer care in Indonesia show critical gaps across the pathway from screening and diagnosis through to treatment and survivorship, according to new research commissioned by Siemens Healthineers.

Bridging the Gaps: Public Perceptions of the Cancer Care Continuum in Southeast Asia, a survey conducted by YouGov of more than 6,000 people across six[1] Southeast Asian countries, shows widespread belief in the importance of early detection. However it exposes poor screening rates, gaps in access, and limited understanding of treatment options and post-treatment care. The survey points to optimism around more coordinated care and the role of digital innovation.

“This survey underlines the importance of understanding the full cancer journey, not just the beginning and the end,” said Fabrice Leguet, Managing Director and President, Southeast Asia, Siemens Healthineers. “How people approach screening, navigate treatment choices, and think about life after treatment are all critical to improving outcomes.”

Awareness is high, but action is low.

While a clear majority (65%) believe early detection improves treatment outcomes, only 8% of respondents in Indonesia had ever undergone cancer screening. However, among the 8%, just 3% had taken specific cancer screening tests.Notably, more than half (52%) said they had never even thought about it–well above the regional average of 33%.

When asked about reasons for not undergoing cancer screening, over one-third of respondents (34%) said they “do not feel a need” for it, a sentiment echoed across the rest of the region. Others cited not knowing which test is suitable (26%), the cost of screening being too expensive (21%) and and not knowing where to get screened (21%).

Separately, when asked about the likelihood of getting cancer, 33% of respondents think they are likely to develop the disease in their lifetime-among the lowest levels in the region. In contrast, more than half (56%) in Vietnam believe they are at risk.

Treatment awareness and access: knowledge of modern therapies lags

Most people recognise traditional therapies like chemotherapy (76%), radiotherapy (39%) and surgery (37%). Far fewer are familiar with newer therapies such as immunotherapy (15%), image-guided approaches (14%) and precision therapy 11%).

The biggest concern in Indonesia is the severe side effects of treatment (41%). Fewer than a third (29%) view treatment as accessible[2], while 38% viewed it as unaffordable. Indonesia ranked lowest among all markets when it came to viewing cancer treatment as too expensive.

Survivorship: post-treatment care poorly understood

The story does not end with treatment. The majority of respondents (76%) know that post-treatment cancer care exists, but more than half of those (58%) do not understand what it involves. As in many neighboring countries, people in Indonesia expect their healthcare systems to provide easy access to diagnostic tests (59%) and clear guidance on signs and symptoms of recurrence (59%).

Low confidence in coordinated care, but signs of optimism for digital innovation

Only 39% of respondents believe cancer care is well coordinated and just 31% said they would feel more confident in the care journey if cancer services were delivered through a ‘one-stop’2. Taken together, these are among the lowest levels of confidence recorded across Southeast Asia. The findings point to an opportunity that integrated cancer care could improve the patient experience.

Views on digital innovation in cancer care are marked by cautious optimism. One-third of respondents are open to the use of artificial intelligence (33%) and a similar proportion see it as promising (31%), provided it is transparent, clinician-led and supported by strong data privacy safeguards. These figures are the lowest in the region, underlining Indonesia’s more guarded stance. Importantly, people want digital tools to complement–not replace–healthcare professionals (48%)-the highest recorded response in the region.

Siemens Healthineers: committed to closing the gaps

This survey reflects Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare not only through technology, but by building understanding and confidence across the cancer care continuum. The research highlights challenges, but also clear opportunities to improve patient pathways: more coordinated care, affordable access, and digital tools that are grounded in transparency and human interaction .

“We are determined to help bridge the gaps highlighted by enabling earlier and more accurate detection, supporting clinicians with digital innovation and advancing precision treatments and long-term care. By aligning technological innovation with clinical knowledge and healthcare consulting expertise, Siemens Healthineers seeks to deliver real impact for millions of patients across Southeast Asia,” said Leguet.

Notes to editors: The survey, titled “Bridging the Gaps: Public Perceptions of the Cancer Care Continuum in Southeast Asia“, was commissioned by Siemens Healthineers and conducted by YouGov. Fieldwork was carried out online between 21st – 29th July, 2025. A total of 6,379 respondents took part, drawn from YouGov’s panel, across six Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The data is weighted to a representative cross-section of the respective market population.

