New Public Perception Survey Highlights Fragmented Cancer Care Pathway in Thailand; Optimism About Digital Innovations

YouGov survey finds strong belief in value of early detection (88%) but under half screened (40%)

84% of respondents aware post-treatment care exists, 55% lack understanding of what it involves

Findings show confidence in “one-stop” cancer services and cautious optimism for digital innovation

BANGKOK , Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Public perceptions of cancer care in Thailand show critical gaps across the pathway from screening and diagnosis through to treatment and survivorship, according to new research commissioned by Siemens Healthineers.

Bridging the Gaps: Public Perceptions of the Cancer Care Continuum in Southeast Asia, a survey conducted by YouGov of more than 6,000 people across six[1] Southeast Asian countries, shows widespread belief in the importance of early detection. However it exposes poor screening rates, gaps in access, and limited understanding of treatment options and post-treatment care. The survey points to optimism around more coordinated care and the role of digital innovation.

“This survey underlines the importance of understanding the full cancer journey, not just the beginning and the end,” said Fabrice Leguet, Managing Director and President, Southeast Asia, Siemens Healthineers. “How people approach screening, navigate treatment choices, and think about life after treatment are all critical to improving outcomes.”

Awareness is high, but action is low.

While a strong majority (88%) believe early detection improves treatment outcomes, fewer than half (40%) of respondents in Thailand had ever undergone cancer screening-the highest rate in Southeast Asia. However, among the 40%, just 10% had taken specific cancer screening tests.

When asked about reasons for not undergoing cancer screening, respondents were divided. The most common concern was fear of being diagnosed with cancer (23%), followed by a lack of medical coverage to afford screening tests (19%). Other reasons, each cited by 18% of respondents, were cost of screening considered too expensive, not knowing which test is suitable, and not knowing where to get screened. In contrast, the leading reason in other countries was ‘not feeling the need,’ most pronounced in the Philippines (46%), Singapore (43%) and Vietnam (35%).

Separately, when asked about the likelihood of getting cancer, 40% of respondents think they are likely to develop the disease in their lifetime-the third-highest perception of risk among the six markets surveyed.

Treatment awareness and access: knowledge of modern therapies lags

Most people recognise traditional therapies like radiotherapy (60%), chemotherapy (55%) and surgery (36%). Far fewer are familiar with newer therapies such as precision therapy (17%), immunotherapy (16%) and image-guided approaches (11%).

Many view treatment as accessible[2] (46%) but unaffordable (50%), and concerns about side effects are equally high (54%). These views are broadly consistent with concerns across Southeast Asia. In Singapore, two in three people (67%) cite treatment costs as a major barrier-the highest in the region-followed by 62% in the Philippines.

Survivorship: post-treatment care poorly understood

The story does not end with treatment. The majority of respondents (84%) know that post-treatment cancer care exists, but more than half of those (55%) do not understand what it involves. As in many neighboring countries, people in Thailand expect their healthcare systems to provide easy access to diagnostic tests (59%) and regular follow-up after treatment (64%).

Signs of optimism: Confidence in one-stop cancer care, cautious optimism for digital innovation

The findings are not without optimism. More than half (57%) said they would feel more confident in the care journey if cancer services were delivered through a ‘one-stop’[3] model-the second-highest confidence levels in the region after Singapore (58%). The findings reflect a strong expectation that more integrated care could improve the patient experience.

Views on digital innovation in cancer care are marked by cautious optimism. One-third of respondents are open to the use of artificial intelligence (33%) and and a further third see it as promising (33%), provided it is transparent, clinician-led and supported by strong data privacy safeguards. These figures are among the lowest in the region, underlining Thailand’s more guarded stance. Importantly, people want digital tools to complement–not replace–healthcare professionals (46%).

Siemens Healthineers: committed to closing the gaps

This survey reflects Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare not only through technology, but by building understanding and confidence across the cancer care continuum. The research highlights challenges, but also clear opportunities to improve patient pathways: more coordinated care, affordable access, and digital tools that are grounded in transparency and human interaction.

“We are determined to help bridge the gaps highlighted by enabling earlier and more accurate detection, supporting clinicians with digital innovation and advancing precision treatments and long-term care. By aligning technological innovation with clinical knowledge and healthcare consulting expertise, Siemens Healthineers seeks to deliver real impact for millions of patients across Southeast Asia,” said Leguet.

Press pictures are available upon request.

Notes to editors: The survey, titled “Bridging the Gaps: Public Perceptions of the Cancer Care Continuum in Southeast Asia“, was commissioned by Siemens Healthineers and conducted by YouGov. Fieldwork was carried out online between 21st – 29th July, 2025. A total of 6,379 respondents took part, drawn from YouGov’s panel, across six Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The data is weighted to a representative cross-section of the respective market population.

Visit the Siemens Healthineers Press Center.

Subscribe to our “Medtech matters” newsletter on LinkedIn.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.