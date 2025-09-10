New Public Perception Survey Highlights Fragmented Cancer Care Pathway in the Philippines; Optimism About Digital Innovations

YouGov survey finds strong belief in value of early detection (76%) but low screening uptake (13%)

Confidence in coordinated care (34%) and in ‘one-stop’ care (36%) among the lowest in Southeast Asia

Strongest regional demand for advanced technology in follow-up care and recurrence detection (58%)

MANILA, Philippines, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Public perceptions of cancer care in the Philippines show critical gaps across the pathway from screening and diagnosis through to treatment and survivorship, according to new research commissioned by Siemens Healthineers.

Bridging the Gaps: Public Perceptions of the Cancer Care Continuum in Southeast Asia, a survey conducted by YouGov of more than 6,000 people across six[1] Southeast Asian countries, shows widespread belief in the importance of early detection. However it exposes poor screening rates, gaps in access, and limited understanding of treatment options and post-treatment care. The survey points to optimism around more coordinated care and the role of digital innovation.

“This survey underlines the importance of understanding the full cancer journey, not just the beginning and the end,” said Fabrice Leguet, Managing Director and President, Southeast Asia, Siemens Healthineers. “How people approach screening, navigate treatment choices, and think about life after treatment are all critical to improving outcomes.”

Awareness is high, but action is low.

While a strong majority (76%) believe early detection improves treatment outcomes, only 13% of respondents in the Philippines had ever undergone cancer screening–the second lowest in the region. However, among the 13%, just 4% had taken specific cancer screening tests. Notably, nearly half (45%) said they had never even thought about it–well above the regional average of 33%.

When asked about reasons for not undergoing cancer screening, almost half (46%) said they “do not feel a need” for it, a sentiment echoed across the rest of the region. Others cited cost of screening is too expensive (24%) and not having any medical coverage to afford any screening tests (23%).

Risk perception is also lower than others in the region with only 23% of respondents thinking they are likely to develop cancer in their lifetime–the lowest levels across Southeast Asia. This contrasts with countries such as Vietnam, where more than half (56%) believe they are at risk. Such limited risk perception, compounded by financial barriers, suggests a troubling gap between awareness and preventive action in the Philippines.

Treatment awareness and access: knowledge of modern therapies lags behind

Most people recognise traditional therapies like chemotherapy (80%) and surgery (58%). Only 30% are familiar with radiotherapy, and far fewer with newer therapies such as precision therapy (10%), immunotherapy (10%) and image-guided approaches (6%). These levels are in line with awareness across other Southeast Asian markets.

Fewer than a third view treatment as accessible (29%), and many view it as unaffordable (62%)–the second highest level of concern in the region after Singapore (67%). Concerns about side effects remain equally high (55%).

Survivorship: post-treatment care poorly understood

The story does not end with treatment. The majority of respondents (83%) know that post-treatment cancer care exists, but over half of those (57%) do not understand what it involves. As in many neighboring countries, people expect their healthcare systems to provide easy access to diagnostic tests (65%) and regular follow-up after treatment (64%).

The Philippines stands out for its expectation of advanced technology in follow-up care – such as AI, genetic testing and real-time monitoring-citied by 58% of respondents, the highest level in the region.

Low confidence in coordinated care, but signs of optimism for digital innovation

Only 34% of respondents believe cancer care is well coordinated and just 36% said they would feel more confident in the care journey if cancer services were delivered through a ‘one-stop’[2]. Taken together, these are among the lowest levels of confidence recorded across Southeast Asia. The findings point to an opportunity that integrated cancer care could improve the patient experience.

The findings are not without optimism. Digital innovation is viewed as an opportunity to strengthen cancer care. Many are open to the use of artificial intelligence (41%) and see it as promising (36%), provided it is transparent, clinician-led and supported by strong data privacy safeguards. Importantly, people want digital tools to complement – not replace – healthcare professionals (52%).

Siemens Healthineers: committed to closing the gaps

This survey reflects Siemens Healthineers’ commitment to pioneering breakthroughs in healthcare not only through technology, but by building understanding and confidence across the cancer care continuum. The research highlights challenges, but also clear opportunities to improve patient pathways: more coordinated care, affordable access, and digital tools that are grounded in transparency and human interaction.

“We are determined to help bridge the gaps highlighted by enabling earlier and more accurate detection, supporting clinicians with digital innovation and advancing precision treatments and long-term care. By aligning technological innovation with clinical knowledge and healthcare consulting expertise, Siemens Healthineers seeks to deliver real impact for millions of patients across Southeast Asia,” said Leguet.

Notes to editors: The survey, titled “Bridging the Gaps: Public Perceptions of the Cancer Care Continuum in Southeast Asia“, was commissioned by Siemens Healthineers and conducted by YouGov. Fieldwork was carried out online between 21st – 29th July, 2025. A total of 6,379 respondents took part, drawn from YouGov’s panel, across six Southeast Asian markets: Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. The data is weighted to a representative cross-section of the respective market population.

Siemens Healthineers pioneers breakthroughs in healthcare. For everyone. Everywhere. Sustainably. The company is a global provider of healthcare equipment, solutions and services, with activities in more than 180 countries and direct representation in more than 70. The group comprises Siemens Healthineers AG, listed as SHL in Frankfurt, Germany, and its subsidiaries. As a leading medical technology company, Siemens Healthineers is committed to improving access to healthcare for underserved communities worldwide and is striving to overcome the most threatening diseases. The company is principally active in the areas of imaging, diagnostics, cancer care and minimally invasive therapies, augmented by digital technology and artificial intelligence. In fiscal 2024, which ended on September 30, 2024, Siemens Healthineers had approximately 72,000 employees worldwide and generated revenue of around €22.4 billion. Further information is available at www.siemens-healthineers.com.