oneZero launches innovative FX swap pricing technology for regional banks

SOMERVILLE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — oneZero, a global leader in multi-asset enterprise trading technology, today announced the launch of its Swap Curve Manager, an innovative solution designed to transform FX swap pricing for regional banks. Traditionally, banks have relied on external, third-party systems that limit trader control and have significant economic and technical barriers to entry. oneZero’s Swap Curve Manager addresses these challenges by delivering a scalable, cost-efficient solution that returns control to traders. The new offering complements oneZero’s established suite of FX pricing and trading capabilities.

Regional banks have typically managed FX and interest rate curves through external providers, importing them into eFX platforms for price construction, tiering and markups before quotes reach customers. This process removed traders from direct control and constrained their ability to adapt to changing market conditions. Costly solutions also kept many banks from accessing advanced pricing tools, leaving them with simplified or reactive approaches.

oneZero’s Swap Curve Manager consolidates these workflows into a centralized platform that delivers real-time curve control, flexible client-specific adjustments, and embedded analytics for decision support. It supports multiple data sources – including New Change FX Forwards365 – enabling granular management of tiers, skews, and volume rungs. Traders can respond faster to market shifts, spot anomalies, and capture opportunities, while reducing reliance on spreadsheets and fragmented vendor tools. Clear visualizations track curve evolution, market supply and demand, and client trading flows, giving banks actionable insight into risk and performance. The standalone system can be integrated with a bank’s existing pricing engine, via oneZero’s range of APIs, or integrates “off the shelf” with oneZero’s existing Hub product.

“We have listened to the needs of regional banks, who have long been at a disadvantage in FX swap pricing. With our new Swap Curve Manager, we are increasing transparency, lowering costs and putting advanced swap pricing tools directly into the hands of traders,” commented oneZero CEO and Co-Founder Andrew Ralich.

The launch of the Swap Curve Manager builds on oneZero’s momentum and recognition as a trusted partner for financial institutions worldwide. Last month, oneZero announced the appointment of Adam Collins as Head of Institutional Sales – Americas and EMEA, and the company was named to the Inc 5000 list of the fastest growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year. In 2024, oneZero secured a double win in the Euromoney FX Awards as The World’s Best FX Technology Provider and The World’s Best Technology Provider for FX Liquidity.

About oneZero

oneZero Financial Systems has been a leading innovator in multi-asset class enterprise trading technology since 2009. Its powerful software encompasses the Hub, EcoSystem and Data Source – three components that together provide a complete solution for execution, distribution and analytics. Through reliable connectivity, technology, infrastructure and market access, oneZero empowers financial institutions and brokers to compete effectively in the global financial markets. oneZero is certified to the standards of ISO 27001 information security management systems, and has development and operations centers in Asia, Australia, Europe and North America.

For more information, please contact: