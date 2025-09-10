OSL Pay and MEXC Deepen Partnership, Introducing Google Pay and Apple Pay for Crypto Purchases

MILAN, Italy, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Licensed digital asset payment infrastructure provider OSL Pay today announced an upgrade to its partnership with leading global cryptocurrency exchange MEXC. From now on, MEXC users can seamlessly purchase cryptocurrencies using Google Pay and Apple Pay.

This enhancement marks the latest milestone in the ongoing collaboration between OSL Pay and MEXC, which has been deepening since July 2025. With this upgrade, OSL Pay now supports 55 fiat currencies and 31 cryptocurrencies, offering users a broader range of trading options and a more flexible funding experience.

Previously, OSL Pay enabled MEXC users to make fiat deposits via Visa and Mastercard credit and debit cards, allowing for quick and convenient crypto purchases. The addition of Google Pay and Apple Pay further expands the payment choices, giving users a secure, fast, and fully compliant way to fund their accounts.

Since its launch in April 2025, OSL Pay delivered strong revenue and quickly became a key growth engine. As a critical part of the OSL Group’s payment infrastructure, OSL Pay provides licensed, compliant on-and-off ramp services for global clients. Building on its core businesses, OSL Group will methodically explore and expand its payment services, developing a compliant and efficient global digital asset payment solution.

About OSL Pay

OSL Pay is the payment infrastructure arm of OSL Group, building licensed and compliant solutions for seamless conversion between digital assets and fiat currencies. We serve enterprises, protocols, foundations, and individuals around the world with secure, enterprise-grade liquidity — powered by deep expertise across both traditional finance and Web3. Learn more at www.osl-pay.com.