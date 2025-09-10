Quality Over Quantity: Ampace Reinforces Safety in Mass-Scale Production at RE+ 2025

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ampace, a company dedicated to the research and innovation of advanced lithium-ion batteries, showcased the industry’s first mass-produced 10C semi-solid LFP battery cells at RE+ 2025 (September 9–11). This milestone demonstrates Ampace’s scalable manufacturing strength and proven zero-incident safety record, engineered to meet local market needs.

Based on U.S. market requirements, Ampace has addressed critical challenges such as grid instability, space-constrained data centers, and the demand for EV-compatible home storage. In August 2025, Ampace earned the EcoVadis Silver Medal, further validating its commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainability. This accolade places Ampace among the top 10% of companies worldwide for sustainability performance and elevates its carbon management practices from intermediate to advanced—underscoring its ability to deliver safe, reliable, and sustainable solutions tailored for the North American market.

Adaptive Performance: Semi-Solid LFP Cells Redefining LFP Standards

Building on its technological breakthroughs, Ampace delivers performance that adapts to real-world energy demands. With a 10C continuous discharge rate—twice the industry standard—and 20% higher energy density, Ampace’s semi-solid LFP cells set a new benchmark for performance. This enables energy systems to respond faster to grid fluctuations, improving stability and efficiency for renewable energy integration.

This new generation of batteries not only provides longer lifespans but also enhances thermal stability to eliminate risks of leakage or thermal runaway, and ensures unmatched resilience in extreme conditions (–20ºC to 55ºC).

Together, these advancements ensure superior performance, reliability, and safety—powering applications from Behind-the-Meter Energy Storage to remote off-grid operations.

Advanced Technology: Semi-Solid LFP Cells Now in Scaled Mass Production

At the exhibition, Ampace showcased its PU200 data center powerhouse and PR-S4 systems, both already integrated with its semi-solid LFP cells. From residential stabilization to mission critical backup power, these systems deliver exceptional reliability and endurance.

“We’ve moved beyond R&D papers,” said Dr. Yuan, the CTO of Ampace. “These battery cells and systems are in field deployment – that’s how innovation creates real impact.”

Uncompromised Safety: Zero Thermal Runaway Propagation at Pack Level

Safety has always been central to Ampace’s innovation. Its semi-solid-state technology—engineered to eliminate leakage risks and prevent thermal runaway—has successfully passed UL 9540A testing, earning recognition as one of the industry’s safest solutions. Backed by real-time leakage monitoring and cell-level fire safety certification, Ampace delivers robust system protection for mission-critical applications.

Proven under real-world conditions, including a simulated 9.0-magnitude earthquake in Chile that secured stable electricity for more than 200,000 residents, Ampace translates laboratory breakthroughs into field-proven reliability. To date, with over 69 million cells produced without a single incident or recall, the company maintains an uncompromised safety record that strengthens its pathway to global expansion.

Looking ahead, Ampace aims to to build lasting trust in North America by upholding the highest standards of safety and performance. By advancing reliability, operational excellence, and user-focused innovation, the company remains committed to supporting the region’s clean energy transition—delivering more efficient and resilient energy solutions.