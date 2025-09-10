REBUILDING TRUST, ENHANCING INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITIES KEY TO THAILAND’S CAPITAL MARKET GROWTH: CMDF, OLIVER WYMAN

BANGKOK, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The Thailand Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) and Oliver Wyman, a global leader in management consulting and a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE:MMC), today unveiled their joint whitepaper Developing The Thai Capital Market Towards An International Financial Hub, which underscores Thailand’s vision to position the nation as a prominent international financial center.

Commissioned by CMDF and developed by Oliver Wyman, the strategic report highlights Thailand’s position as one of Southeast Asia’s largest equity markets by capitalization and initial public offering volume, supported by a sizeable bond market. However, five priority areas must be addressed to elevate the country’s capital market proposition for global investors: global branding and visibility, supportive policy environment, infrastructure and connectivity, attractiveness of capital market assets, and domestic institutional investor base.

Juckchai Boonyawat, President of CMDF, stated, “The whitepaper underscores Thailand’s strong foundations as one of ASEAN’s largest equity and bond markets, while outlining that these five priority areas need to be strengthened to attract global investors to the Thai capital market. CMDF is committed to working with regulators and market participants to advance these priorities, positioning Thailand’s capital market as a trusted, competitive, and internationally integrated hub that supports the nation’s long-term prosperity.“

Three cornerstones were identified to guide Thailand’s capital market transformation:

Rebuild confidence and visibility: Elevate Thailand’s global reputation through targeted promotion, improved credit ratings and coverage, and enhanced anti-money laundering safeguards in its special financial zone.

Remove frictions and expand access: Tackle existing capital flow constraints by developing an efficient, wider ecosystem that involves growing a future-ready workforce, fostering a supportive regulatory environment, diversifying product variety, optimizing connectivity with other markets, refining the issuer framework, upgrading financial infrastructure and intermediary operations, growing domestic institutional investors, among others.

Offer attractive investment opportunities: Focus on providing distinctive investment propositions in overseas wealth management, digital assets, and sustainable finance to attract new pools of capital.

“Our report with CMDF provides a comprehensive list of policy options that spans across improved governance, streamlined regulation, and potential initiatives to make Thailand a preferred destination for global capital. Thailand’s strategic focus on developing a robust, integrated, and internationally attractive capital market is a testament to its commitment to economic growth and regional leadership,” said Hyunseung (Henry) Cho, Partner and Head of Thailand at Oliver Wyman.

Anchored on these three cornerstones, the report noted that achieving Thailand’s vision as a global financial hub requires coordinated action across market operators, intermediaries, issuers, and investors — underpinned by predictable, internationally aligned frameworks, and modern infrastructure. Progress should adhere to a phased roadmap with clear milestones, transparent monitoring, and the flexibility to adapt to evolving global conditions.

Developing The Thai Capital Market Towards An International Financial Hub was launched at a public seminar hosted by CMDF and Oliver Wyman on September 10 in Bangkok. Graced by Juckchai Boonyawat, President of CMDF, the event drew capital market leaders, regulators, academics, investors, and professionals from Thailand’s financial services industry.

About Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF)

The Capital Market Development Fund (CMDF) was established as a legal entity under the Securities and Exchange Act (No. 6) B.E. 2562. Its main objectives are to promote the long-term development and competitiveness of Thailand’s capital market. CMDF supports initiatives that enhance market infrastructure, foster financial literacy, and advance innovation across the ecosystem. Through strategic partnerships and funding, CMDF plays a catalytic role in shaping a robust, inclusive, and well-positioned capital market that supports the country’s economic growth and global aspirations.

For more information on CMDF, please visit cmdf.or.th.

About Oliver Wyman

Oliver Wyman, a business of Marsh McLennan (NYSE: MMC), is a management consulting firm combining deep industry knowledge with specialized expertise to help clients optimize their business, improve operations and accelerate performance. Marsh McLennan is a global leader in risk, strategy and people, advising clients in 130 countries across four businesses: Marsh, Guy Carpenter, Mercer and Oliver Wyman. With annual revenue of $24 billion and more than 90,000 colleagues, Marsh McLennan helps build the confidence to thrive through the power of perspective. For more information, visit oliverwyman.com, or follow on LinkedIn and X.

