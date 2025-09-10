Rhenus to Invest $20 Million USD to Drive Business Growth in Philippines with Strategic Expansion in Infrastructure and Services

Rhenus Air & Ocean sets up a head office in Pasay to expand International Freight operations and scale up its Global Shared Service Center.

Rhenus Warehousing Solutions is preparing to grow its warehousing footprint in a built-to-suit warehouse planned for 2026.

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2025 – With more than 100 years of experience in the freight forwarding industry, the German-based Rhenus Group has developed a strong network worldwide and is set to strengthen its presence in the Philippines. The leading global logistics provider continues its local growth journey with a combined investment of US$20 million across service expansions consolidated in a new Head Office, an expanded Global Shared Service Center to strengthen support for international operations, and enhanced warehousing capabilities in 2026.

The new head office in Pasay will house a range of solutions and consolidate its entities in one location:

Rhenus Air & Ocean: International Freight Forwarding

Rhenus Warehousing Solutions: Warehousing & Contract Logistics

Rhenus Freight Intelligence: Global Shared Service Center

It is strategically based in Bayshore Avenue, Pasay and spans nearly 1,000 sqm to support future business expansion and workforce growth. Centrally located in between the sea and the airport, it offers improved access to key business districts, clients, partners, attracts a new talent pool and has strong connections to major transport routes.

“The opening of our new head office represents a key milestone in our expansion journey to become the leading freight forwarding provider in the market. It is part of our growth roadmap which includes major investments in our freight and warehousing setup. This step allows us to create synergies across our business units, support future business expansion while being close to customers and partners”, said Marco Heer, Managing Director of Rhenus Philippines, Air & Ocean.

Other plans include the opening of a new state-of-the-art Built-to-Suit warehouse, slated to complete by 2026. The 20,000 sqm warehouse is envisioned to be one of the highest compliant warehouses in the Philippines, catering to Dangerous Goods (DG) and Non-DG products. This new warehouse is an addition to the current five warehousing facilities in Manila, Cagayan de Oro, and Davao.

“We strive to provide the best support for our customers’ growth and to further solidify our position as a trusted warehousing partner in the country. We will continue to invest in modern facilities designed to handle all of our customers’ needs with a strong focus on safety, compliance, efficiency, and sustainability,” said Deepak Sharma, Managing Director of Rhenus Philippines Warehousing Solutions.

With Philippines’ freight and logistics market size projected to grow from USD 15.26 billion in 2025 to USD 20.41 billion by 2030[1], Rhenus is expanding its presence to meet the rising demand for high-quality logistics and warehousing services.

“The Philippines is one of our key markets in APAC and we see tremendous potential for the years ahead. Our commitment is clear, we will continue to invest in strengthening our presence nationwide and further scale up our Global Shared Service Center. With these investments, we aim to unlock new opportunities, support our customers’ growth, and position the Philippines as a hub for innovation and excellence within our global network,” said Joachim Hanssen, CEO APAC, Rhenus Air & Ocean.

Supporting the local market since 2010, Rhenus Philippines offers a wide range of services including air, ocean and road freight, project logistics, trucking and brokerage, and warehousing solutions. With four key locations: HQ in Manila, countrywide presence in Cebu, Davao and Cagayan de Oro, it offers integrated logistics solutions across key trade lanes, particularly to and from Europe, Intra-Asia, Oceania and the Transpacific region.

More information on Rhenus Philippines is available at: https://www.rhenus.group/ph/

Rhenus Head Office in the Philippines:

Address: 10th Floor, Tower B, Two E-com Center, Bayshore Avenue corner Harbor Drive, Mall of Asia Complex, Pasay City, 1300 Metro Manila, Philippines.

Contact for Rhenus A&O: sales.ph@rhenus.com

Contact for Rhenus Warehousing Solutions: warehousing.ph@rhenus.com

About Rhenus

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with global business operations and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.2 billion. 41,000 employees work at 1,330 business sites in more than 70 countries and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain. Whether providing transport, warehousing, customs clearance or value-added services, the family-owned business pools its operations in various business units where the needs of customers are the major focus at all times.