Say Hello to Baseus PicoGo II Series: Faster, Smaller, and Safer

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Baseus originates from the core value “Based on User”. This represents a commitment to making products that simplify the lives of users and focus on unique lifestyle needs. Baseus is committed to creating minimalist, innovative, and versatile designs filled with passion and user-centric values. Today, Baseus is excited to announce the launch of the PicoGo II Series , a charging collection built to redefine Faster. Smaller. Safer.



Baseus Picogo II Series

This new range includes versatile, powerful, and pocket-friendly charging devices suited to the tech-savvy professional, student, or simple commuter. These products are built to last longer and do more, from anywhere and at any time.

Hero Lineup

The Baseus PicoGo II Series introduces three new wall chargers and an expanded lineup of Qi2.2-certified magnetic products.

PicoGo AE11 Fast Charger 2C+1A 67W — one of the smallest 67W GaN chargers in the industry.

— one of the smallest 67W GaN chargers in the industry. PicoGo AN13 Fast Charger 2C 45W — ultra-compact and optimized for dual-device fast charging.

— ultra-compact and optimized for dual-device fast charging. PicoGo AE21 Digital Display Fast Charger 2C+1A 100W — the most portable 100W three-port GaN charger, featuring a real-time charging display.

— the most portable 100W three-port GaN charger, featuring a real-time charging display. Qi2.2 Magnetic Range — including the PicoGo AM61 Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 45W (with built-in USB-C cable), the PicoGo AF21 Foldable 3-in-1 Wireless Charger 35W, and the PicoGo AM52 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 45W.

Together, these innovations deliver on the PicoGo Series’ commitment to Faster. Smaller. Safer.

PicoGo AE11 Fast Charger 2C+1A 67W

Fast Charging for Multiple Devices: The PicoGo AE11 delivers 67W via 2 USB-C ports with intelligent dynamic power distribution, allowing full-speed simultaneous charging for up to three devices. The USB-A port provides standard charging for additional devices. The charger supports mainstream fast-charging protocols, including UFCS, SCP 22.5W, and PD 3.0, making it compatible with laptops, smartphones, tablets, and other smaller electronics.

Compact and Portable: The PicoGo AE11 is one of the smallest chargers in the industry and features an ultra-compact design and foldable plug(US version) for convenient storage. This makes it ideal for traveling.

Safer Charging: Certified by TUV Rheinland, the PicoGo AE11 uses high-quality PI chips and core components from leading international manufacturers to ensure safe and compatible charging. It also offers the prevention of overcharging.

Smart Temperature Control: With Baseus’ proprietary BCT 2.0 temperature control system that uses lower heat vents and graphene materials, the PicoGo AE11 keeps your charger cool, even during extended use.

PicoGo AN13 Fast Charger 2C 45W

45W Dual Fast Charging: With a full-load 45W maximum output, the PicoGo AN13 Fast Charger ensures dynamic distribution across its dual USB-C ports. Each port supports up to 45W, allowing simultaneous fast charging for both iPhone and Samsung devices — as well as powering iPads, Apple Watches, AirPods, and other small electronics. It also supports multiple fast-charging protocols, including PD3.0, QC3.0, AFC, SCP, FCP, and PPS, ensuring broad compatibility for a wide range of devices.

Compact and Portable Design: The PicoGo AN13 is significantly smaller than other chargers of the same power—about 27% smaller for the US version and 47% smaller for the EU version. It also features a foldable plug (US version) for easy storage in pockets or bags, making it perfect for daily commutes, travel, and on-the-go use.

Temperature Control Technology: Using Baseus’ proprietary BCT 2.0 temperature control system with lower heat vents and graphene material, the PicoGo AN13 ensures that your charger stays cool, even during extended use.

PicoGo AE21 Digital Display Fast Charger 2C+1A 100W

Fast Charging for Multiple Devices: Armed with dual 100W USB-C ports and a 22.5W USB-A port, the PicoGo AE21 supports seamless fast charging across all three ports. This rapid and efficient power supply is enough to charge a high-powered laptop, smartphone, and pair of AirPods at the same time.

Compact and Portable Design: The PicoGo AE21 is among the smallest 100W three-port chargers available, featuring a foldable plug for both US and EU versions. Its ultra-compact build makes it perfect for travel and effortless storage.

Safer Charging: The PicoGo AE21 uses reliable GaN chips and core components from trusted international manufacturers to ensure safe and compatible charging. It offers the prevention of overcharging, while TUV Rheinland certification guarantees the highest safety standards.

Smart Digital Display: Always stay in control with real-time charging insights. The PicoGo AE21 clearly shows total output power, single-port power, and temperature control mode, so you know exactly how your devices are charging. With voltage and current data at a glance, you can charge smarter, safer, and with complete peace of mind.

Temperature Control Technology: The PicoGo AE21 uses Baseus’ proprietary BCT 2.0 temperature control system with lower heat vents and graphene materials to keep your charger cooler for longer, providing full-process low-temperature protection.

PicoGo AM31 Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh 20W Qi2

Compact & Stylish: Ultra-compact aluminum alloy shell with a silicone matte finish for an anti-slip, fingerprint-resistant touch. Its ergonomic curved body makes it easy to hold phone and power bank together, offering a truly portable charging solution.

Everyday Fast Power: 5,000mAh capacity paired with 15W Qi2 wireless charging and 20W USB-C wired output — ideal for quick top-ups on the go. The 11N strong magnet ensures precise, secure attachment for stable charging.

Smart Cooling & Safety: Triple-layer cooling with graphene heat dissipation, aluminum housing, and intelligent temperature control ensures safe, efficient charging at all times.

Built-in Stand: Integrated kickstand supports both portrait and landscape viewing, letting you stay powered while watching content or working hands-free.

Dual-Mode Flexibility: Supports both wireless and wired charging simultaneously, powering up two devices at once.

Broad Compatibility: Works seamlessly with iPhone 12–17 series, Galaxy devices, iPads, Switch, DJI, GoPro, and other USB-C electronics.

PicoGo AM61 Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh 45W Qi2.2 (Built-in USB-C Cable)

Qi2.2 Fast Wireless Charging: The AM61 supports the latest Qi2.2 standard, delivering up to 25W wireless power — 67% faster than Qi2 for next-level speed.

3-in-1 High-Power Design: Equipped with a built-in USB-C cable, USB-C port, and wireless pad, the AM61 provides up to 45W wired output, powerful enough to charge iPhones, tablets, and even laptops simultaneously.

Safe and Efficient: Advanced graphene heat management and intelligent temperature control ensure cooler, more reliable charging.

Magnetic Precision & Premium Build: Featuring Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) alignment with ≤0.5mm accuracy and 16 strong N52H magnets, the AM61 ensures secure attachment and improved efficiency. Finished with a high-gloss shell for a sleek, durable look.

PicoGo AF21 Foldable 3-in-1 Magnetic Wireless Charger 35W Qi2.2

Next-Gen Qi2.2 Speed: Delivering up to 25W wireless output, AF21 charges an iPhone 16 Pro to 44% in just 30 minutes (compared to 32% with Qi2).

All-in-One Apple Charging: A compact station that powers iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch at once — with Apple Watch S10 reaching 62% in only 30 minutes.

Compact & Travel-Ready: Roughly the size of a deck of cards, AF21 folds for portability and angle adjustment, making it perfect for desks, nightstands, or on the go.

Magnetic Precision & StandBy Support: MagSafe-compatible auto-alignment ensures stable charging, while foldable stand mode unlocks Apple StandBy features for time, widgets, and photos.

Flexible and Safe: Adjustable panels (0–115° for phone, 180° for watch) plus airflow vents keep devices cool with Qi2.2-certified temperature control.

PicoGo AM52 Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank 10,000mAh 45W Qi2.2

Qi2.2 Wireless Charging: Supports up to 25W wireless output — 67% faster than Qi2 — for faster, more efficient power.

45W USB-C Fast Charging: Provides high-speed wired charging for iPhones, tablets, and laptops, with dual charging supported via USB-C and wireless simultaneously.

Slim & Premium Design: Built with an aluminum alloy shell and silicone matte coating for an anti-slip, fingerprint-resistant finish. The slim curved body makes it easy and comfortable to hold your phone and power bank together.

Safe, Smart, and Magnetic: Graphene cooling, intelligent temperature control, and 16 N52H magnets with MPP alignment deliver safe, efficient, and stable charging every time.

The Baseus PicoGo II Series is built for the modern dynamic lifestyle and fits effortlessly in pockets, solving cable clutter, overheating issues, and slow charging constraints. Baseus understands that your charger needs to adapt to your fast-paced routine. This new range ensures snappy power whether wired or wireless, keeping you fully juiced up in no time. Baseus is thrilled to introduce you to a new world of charging freedom, where innovation and excellence can coexist seamlessly.

Availability

The Baseus PicoGo II Series will roll out in phases to meet the needs of global users:

Available Now on Amazon:

PicoGo AE11 Fast Charger 67W : customers can enjoy the best price of $23.99 with the code “QXHMN9SZ”.

PicoGo AN13 Fast Charger 45W : customers can enjoy the best price of $17.49 with the code “Y32U2OOR”.

PicoGo AM31 Magnetic Power Bank 5,000mAh : customers can enjoy the best price of $37.49 with the code “NQXAD3EZ”.

About Baseus

Founded in 2011, Baseus was born out of utmost care for users. The company embodies its slogan: Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This shows the pursuit of ultimate practicality to solve users’ problems with outstanding design and fashionable appearances that also reflect reliability, high quality, and cost-effectiveness. Baseus delivers a variety of products – including Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations. Chosen by 300 million users and providing 6 billion services, Baseus delivers over 100 million practical and aesthetic products each year, continuously enhancing users’ sense of fulfillment. Join the Baseus family today to see a new world of technological innovation.