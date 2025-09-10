Sigenergy Showcases Full Portfolio of Energy Solutions at Intersolar South America

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Sigenergy, a leading energy innovator, will showcase its comprehensive lineup of cutting-edge energy solutions at Intersolar South America, Booth W1.30. With an expanded and versatile product range designed for both residential and commercial & industrial (C&I) applications, the company aims to empower Latin America to strengthen grid resilience and accelerate the transition toward energy independence.



Sigenergy is at RE+ 2025, Booth V10221

C&I Energy Solutions

Sigenergy will introduce its advanced C&I inverter portfolio to the Latin American market, covering PV, HYA, and HYB models with power ratings ranging from 50 kW up to 125 kW. Among them, the HYB model features seamless on/off-grid switching, with support for capacities of up to 110 kW. Up to three inverters can be paralleled without requiring an additional energy gateway, enabling a direct and highly reliable off-grid transition.

Complementing the inverter portfolio, the SigenStack energy storage system delivers a scalable, high-density DC-coupled solution. Each battery module provides 12 kWh, and a single inverter can connect up to 21 modules, reaching 250 kWh of storage capacity. With optimized Round-Trip Efficiency (+2%), modular scalability, and simplified deployment, SigenStack helps businesses reduce costs, maximize energy utilization, and boost resilience.

Sigenergy also provides a range of Energy Gateways in various configurations, enabling seamless on/off-grid transition across different application scenarios.

Residential Energy Solutions

At the heart of Sigenergy’s residential portfolio is the SigenStor, the world’s first 5-in-1 energy system. Already a global success, SigenStor has been embraced by installers and homeowners worldwide. It integrates a PV inverter, battery, EV charger, EMS, and PCS into one compact and modular unit. Each battery comes in 5/6/8/9 kWh options, with up to six units stacked to provide more than 54 kWh per system. By connecting multiple systems in parallel, SigenStor can also scale to meet the needs of C&I projects.

Sigenergy also presents its second-generation hybrid inverter, designed for residential use. With a fanless design and a slim profile of only 99 mm, it achieves industry-leading efficiency of up to 99% on three-phase models. In off-grid mode, it delivers up to 200% peak output, while operating at ultra-low noise levels (below 25 dB). Battery-ready for future upgrades, the inverter reduces total ownership costs while ensuring long-term flexibility. With an IP66 rating and wide operating range (-30°C to 60°C), it delivers robust performance in diverse environments.

To further expand applications in Rapid Shutdown scenarios and the growing balcony PV segment, Sigenergy introduces the SigenMicro microinverter. Incorporating patented DAB topology, the industry’s first built-in EMS, and IP67 protection, it redefines safety and reliability. Its WLAN Mesh architecture extends communication coverage by 1600%, with self-healing capability within 150 ms if a connection is lost. Designed for high efficiency and simple deployment, SigenMicro enables full commissioning in just five minutes.

Visit Sigenergy at Booth W1.30 to explore how its next-generation energy solutions are shaping a smarter, greener future for Latin America.