SKINARMA’s biggest iPhone 17 case collection in years lands with survivalist design built to last

SKINARMA introduces a new range of functional iPhone 17 cases with lanyard loops, grip-stands and more.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2025 – SKINARMA has dropped its new iPhone 17 case lineup, larger than last year’s, featuring fresh colorways and survivalist-inspired elements to coincide with Apple’s iPhone 17 launch and its latest colors and features. Now available on SKINARMA’s website , the collection spans over 10 distinct designs across the iPhone 17 series. It combines all-new styles with major updates to brand signatures.

The MAGMA series leads as the flagship collection, featuring a semi-transparent case with metallic accents and matching aluminum buttons. The focus is MAGMA’s distinctive octagonal magnetic charging ring, which abandons traditional circular designs in favor of an industrial-tech concept. Available for iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, it comes in molten orange, complementing Apple’s new iPhone 17 Pro in Orange, and black for users seeking a more discreet look.

The lineup introduces several never-before-seen collections. PHANTOM delivers rugged sophistication with leatherette panels, a structured silhouette, and an enhanced grip-stand for durability and functionality. MYST speaks to more feminine styling through holographic and dotted lumen finishes set within clean, minimalist geometry. VEKTOR takes a bolder approach with its forged carbon back and distinctive 1-1 finish, ensuring no two pieces are alike, while red accents evoke the precision of laser strikes. The drop rounds out with HAXA, SONIX, VIGOR, and AEGIS, targeting diverse preferences using different materials and finishes.

Among refreshed crowd-favorites, SPECTRA unveils intricate mech-tech detailing with visible circuitry patterns that borrow machine-inspired cues from EKHO, a SKINARMA best-seller from the iPhone 16 range. Receiving a full structural redesign is SAIDO, embracing a futuristic silhouette with statement touches like an updated magnetic charging ring and chunkier tactile side buttons. Meanwhile, HELIO showcases aggressive tech-graphic overlays while injecting energy through refreshed color treatments.

All cases come equipped with swappable lanyard loops for versatile carrying, while select models include fortified corner bumps for superior impact resistance. Additional standout features throughout the mix include magnetic charging compatibility, aluminum camera bezels, and full-length integrated grip-stands.

The package drives home SKINARMA’s ‘built to last’ promise while pushing the boundaries of streetwear conventions and functional design. The iPhone 17 collection ultimately operates as tactical gear engineered for modern-day survival needs, merging durability with contemporary style.

Explore the complete iPhone 17 collection and find your survival essential at SKINARMA.com. Unlock exclusive rewards and priority access through SKINARMA’s loyalty program. Follow SKINARMA on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok for behind-the-scenes looks at survivalist-inspired innovation.

Hashtag: #Skinarma #Technology

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About SKINARMA

SKINARMA, a Singapore-based fashion-forward tech brand, offers streetwear-inspired accessories like iPhone, MacBook and AirPods cases, along with bags and apparel. Since its launch in 2018, the brand has built a dedicated following in cities such as Shanghai, Tokyo, Bangkok and Dubai. With community and culture at the heart of its designs, SKINARMA aims to rewrite the intersection of fashion, technology and art.