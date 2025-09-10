The Infrastructure Behind the Algorithms: FICG’s Optical Transceivers Are Shaping the Future of AI

Optical communications will form the nervous systems of AI factories of the future, and

makers of optical transceivers like FICG stand to play a lead role.

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As artificial intelligence continues to reshape the global economy, the underlying infrastructure enabling its growth is drawing increasing attention. At the heart of this transformation is a little-known but critical component — optical transceivers — and FIC Global Inc. (TWSE: 3701; FICG), a leading expert in packaging and installing semiconductors on optical modules, is drawing on over 16 years of expertise to take the lead in this space.

“We believe the future of AI will be shaped not by algorithms themselves but by infrastructure that allows data to move efficiently among nodes,” commented Mr. Leo Chien, Chairman of FICG. “The focus on AI is often centered on models or chips, but without the ability to move data at speed and scale, AI grinds to a halt. For over 16 years, FICG has been perfecting the key parts for creating the high-performance optical nervous systems that enable AI to think quickly.”

Infrastructure as key to speed and energy efficiency

To power next-generation AI factories, the AI infrastructure industry has increasingly embraced silicon photonics for networking layers. Due to slower speeds and less energy efficiency, electrical connections are expected to be phased out in the coming years. In their stead, optical communications via silicon photonics will deliver:

Unparalleled speed and reduction of latency

Significant gains in energy efficiency

Greater scalability as AI infrastructure

As the key component, optical transceivers convert electrical signals into light data for transmission over fiber optic cables, significantly accelerating data movement between compute nodes. This year, the new benchmark for data transmission speeds is now 1.6 terabits (T) per second, and companies like FICG are innovating to double speeds in the future.

FICG: Advancing beyond 1.6T

FICG brings more than 16 years of expertise in process leadership and manufacturing technology, delivering optical transceivers for telecommunications, enterprise networks, data centers, and cloud computing since 2008. With an early lead in optical communications, the company is positioned to play a key role in powering the coming generation of AI data centers.

Since 2020, when it began including chips-on-board, FICG has made significant technological advancements:

2020 to 2022: To power the significant data requirements for data centers and high-performance computing (HPC), FICG introduced cutting-edge octal small form-factor pluggable (OSFP) and 800G modules.

2023: Officially started development and commercialization for 1.6T OSFP Siph (flip chip) modules; launched advanced 800G OSFP flip chips with linear receive optics (LRO) and transmit retimed optics (TRO).

2024: Set a new milestone in the industry for technological capabilities and strategic deployment by introducing the leading-edge 1.6T OSFP TRO Siph and 1.6T OSFP Siph (Normal) series.

These achievements come from FICG’s competitive vertically integrated model and process leadership. It focuses on joint design manufacturing (JDM) and high-performance, high-precision printed circuit board assembly (PCBA), and then packages PCBs with semiconductors. Specifically, FICG integrates higher-tech manufacturing processes like 2.5D and 3D semiconductor packaging and bare-die flip chip installation with the more mainstream surface mount technology for the rest of a PCB, enabling customers to consolidate their optical module supply chains.

The company also mastered ultra-miniaturization manufacturing techniques early on, including the installation of component sizes such as 008004 (0.25×0.125 mm), 01005 (0.4×0.2 mm), and 0201 (0.6×0.3 mm) — almost as small as a hair’s breadth.

Today, FICG supplies major players worldwide and collaborates closely with semiconductor manufacturers. It represents 20% of global market share in 400G, 18% in 800G, and is establishing a lead in the latest 1.6T segment while innovating for 3.2T.

About FIC Global Inc.

FIC Global Inc. (TWSE: 3701) is a leading provider of optical transceivers, specializing in the semiconductor packaging and advanced printed circuit board (PCB) assembly. Formed by the integration of FIC, Ubiqconn and 3cems, FICG leverages a strong foundation of expertise to deliver innovative solutions. With expertise in optical modules since 2008, FICG has rapidly grown into a key player in the global supply chain, collaborating with major industry leaders worldwide and standing out for cutting-edge, high-yield manufacturing capabilities.

https://www.ficg.com.tw/en/