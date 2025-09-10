TORRAS Launches Q3 Air for the New iPhone 17 Series

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — With the world celebrating the debut of the iPhone 17 series, TORRAS introduces the Q3 Air, its most innovative phone case yet. More than protection, it’s a companion for every journey—whether hiking, camping, traveling, or working on the go.



TORRAS Q3 Air for iPhone 17 Series

Designed for Life, Not Just Devices

The Q3 Air combines the TORRAS AIR PRO-TECH airbag, a feather-light 2.8 mm profile, and an anti-slip dot-matrix texture to keep your iPhone secure in any setting. From mountain trails to seaside barbecues, accidental drops or messy hands no longer threaten your device. The anti-smudge coating, raised bezels, and scratch resistance preserve both screen and camera clarity.

Built-In Freedom

With its 360° aerospace aluminum stand and N52 Halbach magnet array, the Q3 Air enables seamless MagSafe charging, video calls, or movie nights at the campsite. It transforms moments: a desk becomes a workstation, a campfire becomes a cinema, and a festival becomes a gallery of memories.

Everyday Confidence

From quiet mornings at home to crowded festivals, Q3 Air protects without distraction. Smart design touches—precision-engineered metal buttons, anti-fingerprint finish, and magnetic stability—ensure users capture every moment with ease.

TORRAS Philosophy

Since 2012, TORRAS has focused on blending aesthetics, protection, and human-centered innovation. With presence in 40+ countries, its products inspire millions to live boldly. The Q3 Air represents this vision: a case for climbers, dreamers, and everyday adventurers alike.

Perfectly Timed with iPhone 17

Crafted in anticipation of Apple’s latest release, the Q3 Air complements the sleek curves of the iPhone 17 series and pairs effortlessly with Apple’s accessory ecosystem. As millions unbox their devices, TORRAS ensures their first choice of protection reflects both personality and spirit.

Availability

The TORRAS Q3 Air for iPhone 17 is available now at the store.

TORRAS Official Website and Amazon Storefront

Every purchase includes a 365-day worry-free warranty, offering not just protection but peace of mind.