TXOne Networks Bolsters Edge Network Security Solution with New Capabilities for Asset-Vulnerability Management

Expanded TXOne Edge solution for end-to-end protection of critical industrial processes

and infrastructure enables organizations to optimize limited budgets for OT security

TAIPEI, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TXOne Networks, a leader in Cyber-Physical Systems (CPS) security, today introduced asset-vulnerability management and other expanded capabilities for its Edge network security solution. The new release of TXOne Edge creates an end-to-end solution for helping ensure the reliability, safety and availability of industrial processes and infrastructure, enabling organizations to maximize their return on investment in operational technology (OT) security.



TXOne Edge network security solution

TXOne Networks will showcase its Edge network security solution in Booth Q5730 at SEMICON Taiwan 2025, scheduled for September 10-12 in Taipei.

“When we founded TXOne, every product was designed to protect the full lifecycle of critical equipment,” said Dr. Terence Liu, Founder and CEO of TXOne Networks. “After five years of large-scale field validation, TXOne Edge now marks a major milestone—extending backward into risk identification and forward into threat detection and response, becoming a true one-stop solution for enterprise OT network security.”

TXOne Edge is an OT-native security solution purpose-built to unify visibility, protection, detection and response—empowering organizations to achieve long-term operational resilience. Enterprises gain end-to-end vulnerability lifecycle protection, as the TXOne Networks solution delivers industry-leading features combining proactive prevention with intelligent detection to safeguard industrial operations at every stage:

Holistic OT network visibility, enabling instant situational awareness and uncovering hidden risks in shadow OT environments

Effective asset management, providing legacy support and full asset visibility for optimized operations

Risk-based asset vulnerability, detection identifying and prioritizing vulnerabilities, quantifying risk and providing actionable remediation guidance to reduce the attack surface

Adaptive network segmentation, containing lateral movement, blocking worm propagation and protecting mission-critical assets

AI-powered segmentation defense, combining adaptive controls with automated rule learning to minimize risk, contain intrusions and secure critical OT environments

Continuous detection and monitoring, enabling real-time detection and long-term cyber resilience to protect against evolving attacks

With TXOne Networks’ all-in-one, unifying architecture, organizations reduce total cost of ownership and simplify deployment, compared to purchasing and maintaining multiple disjointed tools. The integrated TXOne Edge suite of security appliances, firewall and management console already is proven for enhancing network resilience and adaptability across a wide range of industrial sectors. It was specifically designed for the complexities of OT networks, where traditional informational technology (IT) cybersecurity solutions fall short. TXOne Edge empowers organizations to complete their entire OT security journey in one step, with a unified OT-native networking solution built for resilience and growth.

For more information on TXOne Edge, please visit https://www.txone.com/products/network-defense/.

About TXOne Networks