Abacus Global Management – Secondary Life Insurance – Building Momentum and A Rising Alternative in Asia

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a year marked by persistent volatility across equities, credit, and real estate, Asian allocators are increasingly looking to uncorrelated sources of return. Secondary life insurance – or life settlements – is gaining further recognition in the region as a reliable, actuarially driven strategy. By acquiring existing U.S. life insurance policies at a discount and maintaining premiums until maturity, managers like Abacus provide stable returns tied to longevity outcomes rather than market cycles.

Globally, life settlements already represent a multi-trillion-dollar opportunity, with over USD 200 billion worth of policies lapsing each year in the U.S. often due to limited awareness of better alternatives among senior policyholders. While well-established in the U.S. and Europe, this asset class remains nascent in Asia. However, as family offices and institutional allocators in the region build more sophisticated portfolios, many are turning to this uncorrelated strategy to diversify risk and benefit from predictable cash flows secured by highly rated US life insurance companies.

Growing Presence in Asia – Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and Japan

Abacus has established a strong investor base in Japan and Singapore. Looking ahead, the firm sees significant opportunities to expand further in these two markets as well as Hong Kong SAR, where demand for alternative credit and longevity-linked assets is accelerating.

As part of this expansion, Abacus will host an investor roadshow in Singapore and Japan this October and November, bringing senior management to meet with existing and new investors. This underscores Abacus’ vision to become the partner of choice for Asian allocators seeking stability in uncertain markets.

With nearly $3 billion in assets under management, Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) is the only publicly traded global alternative asset manager focused on lifespan-based financial products. Regulated by the SEC in the U.S. and the CSSF in Luxembourg, the firm complies with the strictest transparency requirements in its industry.

ARF IV – Available Vintage

The Absolute Return Fund IV (ARF IV) continues to build on a track record of disciplined actuarial modelling, rigorous risk management, and consistent distributions. The fund is structured to deliver double digit net returns with quarterly distributions, offering investors bond-like regularity alongside the growth potential of a niche, uncorrelated asset class.

The fund performance has maintained a consistent record of strong performance since its inception, accounting at cost and realized gains only.

Looking Ahead

With secondary life insurance gaining traction in Asia, Abacus is well positioned to lead this next phase of growth. Combining a global track record with a growing presence in Singapore, Hong Kong SAR, and Japan, the firm offers allocators a strategy built on stability, transparency, and performance.

Background about Carlisle Management Company part of Abacus Global Management

Carlisle Management Company S.C.A was acquired by Abacus Global Management (NASDAQ: ABL) back in December 2024. Established in 2008, Carlisle is a leading, highly diversified global investment management firm. Carlisle is licensed as an Alternative Investment Fund Manager under the supervision of the CSSF in Luxembourg, the second largest domicile for investment funds in the world.

The Carlisle team is at the forefront of the life settlement industry, establishing a new standard for transparent transactions, maintaining integrity, and creating exceptional opportunities for secondary life insurance investors and policyholders. Carlisle’s state-of-the-art facilities and statistical modelling systems incorporate knowledge gained from over 60 years of combined investment experience within the alternative assets sector.