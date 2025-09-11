AFTER 2049 Reveals Headliners Mind Against and Ajna & Samm for Singapore Grand Prix Weekend Kickoff

Closing out TOKEN2049, the world’s largest Web3 conference, AFTER 2049, will be hosted on the iconic Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck, delivering a night of sensory indulgence and high-calibre entertainment.

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — TOKEN2049 , the world’s largest Web3 and crypto conference, announced a star-studded DJ line-up for AFTER 2049 , the official closing event of this year’s highly anticipated Singapore edition. Globally sought-after DJ duo Mind Against headlines the event, alongside rising European festival powerhouses Ajna & Samm known for their iconic back-to-back (B2B) sets. Taking place on 3 October 2025 at the Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck, the night will also feature returning acts ANONM and Hong Kong’s Leon (FR), along with Milam and Mo-Shi .



AFTER 2049 kicks off Singapore Grand Prix weekend on 3 October 2025 at Marina Bay Sands SkyPark Observation Deck

Open exclusively for AFTER 2049 each year, this Grand Prix weekend fixture returns on the 57th floor with exhilarating views of the Formula 1 night session. Powered by Polygon Live’s immersive spatial audio – the only rooftop party in the world with a hemispherical 360° setup – it’s an experience like no other. Limited-capacity tickets are available now, exclusively via Megatix .

“AFTER 2049 returns to the Marina Bay Sands rooftop for Grand Prix weekend – and this year we’re turning it up another level,” says AFTER 2049 founder Raphael Strauch. “We’ve built the world’s only rooftop party with a spatial sound system and stacked it with a huge lineup. Mix that with Singapore’s skyline and the Grand Prix atmosphere –- there’s nothing else that even comes close.”

Headliner Mind Against brings an emotionally rich musical palette evident by their versatility and club-forward sounds shaped by their HABITAT imprint, as well as influential labels like Afterlife and Hotflush. Their signature sound marked by melodic synths, gritty percussion, driving basslines, and powerful drums, crafts immersive journeys that have become a staple on dancefloors across the globe.

Anja & Samm have become a dynamic duo in the electronic music scene, known for their high energy B2B sets and distinctive, forward-thinking productions. Their unique blend of Afro house, melodic grooves, and raw club energy has earned them widespread recognition with tracks and remixes being supported by heavyweights &ME, Rampa, and ANOTR, who have featured their music in sets across iconic venues and global festivals – solidifying Anja & Samm’s place among the next wave of forward-pushing electronic artists.

Polygon Live returns to deploy its 360° stage and spatial audio system that moves individual elements of the music around, above, and through the crowd, placing attendees “inside the mix” in a way stereo cannot. This will be the only Polygon Live production in Asia for 2025.

“It has been a dream collaborating with AFTER2049. Our teams have always shared a passion for using the latest technology and innovation to create extraordinary experiences. We’re delighted to be returning to Singapore, where our cutting-edge system will make for an exquisite and unforgettable night above the city lights,” commented Nico Elliott, Polygon CEO.

Widely acknowledged as one of the Grand Prix weekend’s landmark events, AFTER 2049 again pairs industry networking with a tightly curated lineup and an elevated guest experience. Door gifts by IM8 will grace guests as they enter the nightlife spectacle. AFTER 2049 is the official closing event of TOKEN2049 Singapore, following two conference days happening 1-2 October.

AFTER 2049 partners include:

1inch

A7A5

ADI

AID

C Squared Ventures

CFX

ChangeNOW

CoinUp

Core

JuCoin

Mawari

Mega Matrix

MetaComp

Midnight

Paribu

Web3 Salon | Invest in Japan

XchangeOn

Yellow

To purchase tickets, please visit: megatix.com.sg/events/after-2049

###

About TOKEN2049

TOKEN2049 is a global Web3 event series, organised semi-annually in Singapore and Dubai, where decision-makers in the global crypto ecosystem connect to exchange ideas, network, and shape the industry. TOKEN2049 is the preeminent meeting place for entrepreneurs, institutions, industry insiders, investors, builders, and those with a strong interest in the crypto and blockchain industry.

PR Newswire is a Community Partner of TOKEN2049.