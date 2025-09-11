Amaran Biotech Wins Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO Excellence Award for “Best Fill-Finish”

50-Person Team Demonstrates Taiwan’s Biotech Strength

HSINCHU, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Amaran Biotech, a next-generation Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), was awarded the “Best Fill-Finish” at the 2025 Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO Excellence Awards held in Singapore on September 10. This honor recognizes Amaran Biotech’s leading capabilities in aseptic fill-finish processes and marks an important step for Taiwan’s biotech industry on the international stage.

The Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO Excellence Awards, organized by the renowned international consulting firm IMAPAC, celebrate CDMOs in the region that have made outstanding contributions to biologics innovation and manufacturing. This year, Amaran Biotech was nominated for its achievements in supporting international clients with large-molecule drug fill-finish and advancing their clinical trial Investigational New Drug (IND) applications. The company was listed alongside CDMOs from South Korea, China, and Australia, and following a public voting process, ultimately received the “Best Fill-Finish” award.

Amaran Biotech introduced Taiwan’s first fully automated aseptic fill-finish line in 2022, designed for high-value biologics, including protein therapeutics, antibody drugs, and nanoparticle-based drugs etc. The system delivers high-quality, low-waste solutions and flexibly supports vials, pre-filled syringes, and cartridges. Recently, the pre-filled syringe module was validated to meet the requirements of highly regulated markets such as the United States.

Speaking at the award ceremony, Doreen Lin, Director of PR & Marketing at Amaran Biotech, said: “This award is the best recognition for our team’s hard work. Led by Dr. Tessie Che, Amaran Biotech is a fifty-person team from Taiwan. We are committed to building an aseptic fill-finish platform to the highest international standards, enabling Taiwan to play a key role in the global drug development chain. We will continue to bring professionalism and dedication to help more drugs accelerate into clinical trials and become the preferred CDMO partner for new drug clients.”

About Amaran Biotech

Amaran Biotech is a CDMO (Contract Development & Manufacturing Organization) specializing in drug process development, analytical services and cGMP manufacturing of high-value biopharmaceuticals. Amaran Biotech’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility is in the Hsinchu Biomedical Science Park and has been granted the PIC/S GMP certification from the TFDA since 2017. The company has also been audited and fully qualified by the regulatory agencies and third-party auditors from the USA and the EU. Dr. Tessie Che, Chairperson and General Manager of Amaran Biotech, has extensive experience in the global pharmaceutical and biotech industries and successfully led the register and commercialize the antibiotic drug DIFICID® (Fidaxomicin) in the U.S., Canada, and Europe. For more information, please visit www.amaranbiotech.com



Amaran Biotech receives IMAPAC’s Asia-Pacific Biologics CDMO Excellence Award 2025, recognized as Best Biologics CDMO Award: Fill-Finish. From right: Award Presenter Mr. Kamyar Sadri, Former Regional Digital, Data & IT Lead, South East Asia, Novo Nordisk (Singapore); Doreen Lin, Director of PR & Marketing, Amaran Biotech.

Media Contact: Doreen Lin, doreen.lin@amaranbiotech.com