Australian representation at CIFTIS reflects deepening cooperation with China: experts

The Australian Exhibition Stand as the Guest Country of Honor at the 2025 CIFTIS

BEIJING, CHINA – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2025 – The 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) reflects the deepening cooperation between China and Australia in services trade, experts said at an event in Melbourne on Wednesday.

Addressing the official event that coincided with the opening of the Australia National Pavilion at CIFTIS, Chi Jiechao from the Chinese Consulate-General in Melbourne said that the economy of Australia and China are “highly complementary.”

“This event fully reflects the positive momentum of deepening cooperation between China and Australia in the field of services trade,” he said.

“It also provides a high level platform for exchanges and collaboration between businesses and institutions from both countries,” the counsellor said.

The event in Melbourne was the first CIFTIS overseas launch, with Australia holding the position of Guest Country of Honor for the first time at the conference in Beijing.

Helen Kronberger, director of International Education at the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) Melbourne Office, said that nearly 60 Australian exhibitors will be participating in CIFTIS.

“Our exhibitors symbolize a modern, world-class innovative and inclusive services sector,” Kronberger said.

“The strength of Australia’s participation this year also signals the capability and competitiveness of Australian services firms, and their ability to bring value to their Chinese partners and consumers across finance, education, health, food, consumer tourism and more.”

Wednesday’s event in Melbourne was hosted by CPA Australia, one of the world’s largest and oldest professional accounting bodies and a CIFTIS partner for the second consecutive year.

Chief Executive Officer of CPA Australia Chris Freeland said that Australia is proud to be the guest country of honor at CIFTIS and that it sends a “strong positive signal” of strengthening collaboration in trading services between the two countries.

Xie Zhibin, deputy general manager of the Bank of China Sydney Branch, echoed the sentiment, describing Australia’s status at CIFTIS as a “clear testament” to the growing relationship in services trade.

