AUX Commences Trading on Hong Kong Stock Exchange, Launching New Chapter in Global Growth

AUX Group Chairman Zheng Jianjiang (center) and Lü Meng, CEO of the AC Division (third from right), celebrate the company’s listing on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with members of the leadership team. Image Credit: Courtesy of AUX Group

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 10 September 2025 – AUX Electric Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 2580.HK), the core air conditioning business of AUX Group, listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 2nd. As the third major Chinese air conditioning company to list on the exchange, the event marks a milestone for the industry reflecting AUX’s philosophy of “quality as the cornerstone, innovation as the soul.”

The listing capped a landmark week for the company, which began with its “New Chapter, New Mission” Global Partner Summit in Hangzhou on August 31. At the summit, the company announced its global market position, a ranking confirmed by a Frost & Sullivan certification, which confirmed that “AUX Ranked No.3 by Cumulative Sales Volume of Household Split Type Air Conditioners Globally for Seven Years (from 2018 to 2024).” This achievement solidifies the position of the industry veteran of over 30 years as a leader in the HVAC sector.

This market leadership is driven by a four-pillar strategy encompassing a globalized layout, a collaborative ecosystem, a complete industrial chain, and a full life-cycle service model. Pioneering innovations include the direct-to-consumer model and the industry’s first voice-controlled air conditioners with offline interaction that understands various dialects and foreign minority languages. As one of only three companies in the industry to master the integrated R&D and production of compressors, AUX has achieved end-to-end control of its industrial chain.

Building on this new foundation, AUX will continue to deepen its global market presence, where its business already spans over 150 countries and overseas revenue accounted for half of total income in Q1 2025. The company will utilize a multi-brand portfolio that includes brands such as AUX, HUTSSOM, AUFIT, and ShinFlow, to transform from an air conditioner manufacturer into a provider of smart air solutions.

Guided by its commitment to “quality and innovation,” AUX will continue to develop original products with innovative technology, enrich the user experience with exceptional service, and respond to the diverse needs of global customers, illuminating its path of value.

Hashtag: #AUX #IPO #HVAC #HKEX

https://www.auxair.com/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/aux-rac/

https://x.com/aux_global

https://www.facebook.com/people/AUX/100093665376202/

Wechat: 奥克斯空调

https://www.instagram.com/aux.airconditioner

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@aux_global

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.