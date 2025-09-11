BrainCo Bionic Hand Showcased in Calligraphy by Ni at Expo 2025

BOSTON, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At Expo 2025 Osaka in August, beside a carefully arranged art installation of lush bamboo titled “Bamboo Rhythms”, Ni used the BrainCo Intelligent Bionic Hand to perform a striking feat of traditional calligraphy. With bold brushstrokes on bamboo, he demonstrated the elegance of ink and brush in motion. The fragrance of ink mingled with swaying bamboo shadows and a gentle breeze, creating a vivid harmony of ancient culture and modern technology. Spectators held their breath as they witnessed traditional calligraphy, a craft honed over millennia, revitalized with the empowerment of cutting-edge brain-computer interface (BCI) technology.

Ni writing calligraphy

For Ni, the intelligent bionic hand represents more than just functionality—it symbolizes a shared vision of the future: using technology to reduce inequality and enable every individual to reach their full potential. He has previously demonstrated the device at numerous international exhibitions, offering audiences a glimpse of its transformative possibilities.

Ni’s journey began with hardship. At the age of nine, he lost both of his hands below the wrists in an accident caused by explosives used by villagers. The tragedy left both physical and emotional scars. He often imagined what life would be like if he still had hands—preparing breakfast for his family, or simply grasping everyday objects. Yet despite the immense challenges, Ni chose to face life with resilience and unwavering determination.

Sports became one of his outlets. Thanks to his natural talent, Ni joined a para-athletics team and once claimed a 400-meter championship title. In early 2008, he returned to competitive sports, this time in para-cycling, and in 2010 won a gold medal in team sprint at a cycling championship.

In July 2017, Ni tried the prototype of the BrainCo bionic hand for the first time. Relying on his muscle memory, he quickly learned to operate it. “It felt incredible,” he recalled. “The hand moved exactly as I imagined, as if it were truly part of me.”

The bionic hand turned Ni’s imagination into reality. With its help, he picked up a brush and table tennis paddle again, cooked meals, and carried heavy objects. He appeared on several television programs, where his calligraphy performances drew admiration, with many works collected by audiences.

“It has been with me for more than eight years, and I feel it has truly become part of my body,” Ni said. Today, he hopes his experience can contribute to further improving bionic hand technology, enhancing its performance, and helping others who share similar journeys.