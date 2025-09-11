CDNetworks Releases 2025 White Paper on Combating Modern DDoS Threats

SINGAPORE, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today released its latest white paper, Combating Modern DDoS Threats 2025. The white paper offers an in-depth perspective on the rapidly evolving DDoS landscape and the urgent need for organizations to modernize their defense strategies to ensure service continuity.

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks remain one of the most effective tactics in the cybercriminal playbook. As organizations reinforce their defenses, adversaries respond with new attack methods, adopting AI-driven automation, multivector tactics, and prolonged campaigns to slip past protection systems. These shifts expose the limits of traditional rule-based defenses, which can no longer keep pace with the sophistication of modern DDoS threats.

As the white paper outlines, adaptive DDoS protection offers the path forward. Unlike signature-based systems, it leverages machine learning and behavioral analysis to continuously profile traffic and detect anomalies in real time.

CDNetworks has translated this approach into practice with Flood Shield 2.0, which combines AI-powered threat detection, automated mitigation, and over 20 Tbps of global scrubbing capacity to deliver faster and more precise mitigation against evolving threats.

“DDoS attacks are becoming more intelligent and disruptive, demanding an equally dynamic security posture,” said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks. “With Flood Shied 2.0, we are dedicated to equipping organizations with adaptive, AI-powered defenses that ensure their services remain secure and resilient, no matter how the threat landscape changes. In the first half of 2025 alone, Flood Shield 2.0 mitigated over 20,000 attacks, ensuring uninterrupted service availability for every customer.”

