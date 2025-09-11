ChainUp Investment Challenges “Market Top” Narrative; Points to Institutional-Lead Crypto Era

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a recent address, ChainUp Investment, a leader in digital asset management, challenged the prevailing narrative of a market top, asserting that a new era of institutional adoption, accessible crypto-ETF instruments and favorable policies are driving the crypto market beyond its traditional 4-year cycles. Chief Investment Officer Amanda He presented the firm’s strategic blueprint for institutional investors, highlighting that sustained accumulation of major cryptocurrencies by institutional investors and Digital Assets Treasury (DAT) companies signifies a deep, long-term commitment to the asset class.

“The narrative around crypto has fundamentally changed,” said Amanda He. “After the fourth halving in 2024, Bitcoin’s supply inflation has dropped dramatically, slashing the pricing power of miners. This, combined with the expansion of institutional consensus, is shaping the market for a slow, long-term uptrend.”

Amanda suggested the recent introduction of the US Strategic Bitcoin Reserve by President Trump, the GENIUS Act, and the “Project Crypto” initiative by the SEC have accelerated the adoption of blockchain technologies by financial institutions. This is particularly evident in the increased use of stablecoins and Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization, which continue to expand within the traditional financial system.

The policy-driven integration is causing institutional investors to shift attention beyond Bitcoin to the broader crypto sector. This is evidenced by the consistent accumulation of Ethereum through vehicles like ETFs and DATs, moving beyond speculative interest. Amanda also highlighted the revolutionary features introduced by Bitcoin and unique value provided by major protocols in each sector within the blockchain industry.

The presentation also outlined ChainUp Investment’s framework for institutional-grade risk management and sophisticated allocation strategies. It addressed a range of risks from market and protocol risks to compliance and operational challenges, providing a blueprint for institutions to navigate the complexities of digital asset portfolios.

As a pioneering multi-strategy digital asset management firm, ChainUp Investment specializes in strategies tailored to investors’ risk appetite, return expectation and market dynamics. These include Delta Neutral Funding Rate Arbitrage, Market-Neutral Factor Long-Short, Option Volatility Relative Value and Quantamental Strategies, designed to empower investors to move beyond simple market exposure and actively manage risk while generating alpha in the digital asset space.

