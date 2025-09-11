China Telecom Global Shines at the 10th Belt and Road Summit, Empowering the New Silk Road via AI for Good

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — From September 10 to 11, 2025, the 10th Belt and Road Summit was successfully held at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre. China Telecom Global (CTG) participated prominently under the theme “Empowering the New Silk Road via AI for Good,” highlighting three core areas: the OneGrowth Global Partnership Initiative, AI global capabilities, and AI-driven applications. Through multiple benchmark cases, interactive scenarios, and physical displays, the exhibition systematically presented China Telecom’s cloud-network-intelligence-computing resource deployment and innovative AI applications along the Belt and Road, fully demonstrating its comprehensive strength and firm commitment to promoting regional collaborative development through digital technologies.

On the first day of the event, Ms. Wu Ting, AI Director of China Telecom Global, delivered a keynote speech titled “China Telecom Global: AI Blueprint and Capabilities”. She comprehensively presented CTG’s AI capabilities and architectural framework, highlighting a series of innovative achievements and practical applications in artificial intelligence. These included several cutting-edge AI products such as the OneTouch AI Engine, LLM Guardrail Platform, Enterprise No Code Agent Platform, and more, demonstrating CTG’s leading strength in artificial intelligence research and development and industrial application. Additionally, leveraging multiple demonstrated cases, she provided in-depth insights into CTG’s competitive advantages in building international digital infrastructure and delivering intelligent solutions for enterprises expanding globally.

At the summit, CTG featured a range of interactive highlights centered on its OneGrowth Global Partnership Initiative and global AI capabilities, comprehensively demonstrating its strength in AI+ technologies and ecosystem collaboration.

Empowering AI, Intergrow as One: Co-creating a New Digital Ecosystem

In the ” OneGrowth Global Cooperation Initiative” section, CTG highlighted its recently launched cooperation plan with a focus on three key ecological directions: AI+ Intelligent Empowerment, AI+ Comprehensive Mobile Global Cooperation, and AI+ Innovative Business, all guided by the four core principles of co-creation, sharing, co-governance, and win-win. The AI+ Intelligent Empowerment initiative is developing a global ecosystem computing power scheduling platform that integrates intelligent and general computing services while collaborating with partners to build scenario-based digital enablement platforms. The AI + Comprehensive Mobile Global Cooperation leverages a multidimensional mobile network covering “land-sea-air-space,” promoting cooperation in 5G, satellite communications, and Internet of Vehicles (IoV). Meanwhile, AI+ Innovative Business featured collaborations in visual network, exemplified by the transnational SeeLink Global Platform, which integrates AI algorithms, devices, cloud services, and applications to provide end-to-end solutions tailored to diverse customer needs.

Application in Action, Leadership in Intelligence, Interactive Demos Showcasing Technological Strength

In the “AI Global Capabilities” section, beyond showcasing its global digital infrastructure, the exhibit provided a clear overview of its resource network—including 53 submarine cables, 251 international PoPs (Points-of-Presence), and 15 overseas data centers. It also highlighted the capabilities and advantages of two major computing power engines: the AI data centers in Tseung Kwan O, Hong Kong, China and Jakarta, Indonesia. These demonstrate CTG’s core strength in reinforcing the foundation of the “Digital Silk Road” and supporting regional enterprises through digital transformation.

CTG prominently spotlighted its AI solutions and benchmark cases, including 5GC scenario applications and low-altitude economy service system. Through global applications such as supporting Chinese automotive companies expanding into Europe and assisting game developers in global operations, CTG demonstrated its deep practical achievements across Belt and Road markets. These cases underscore the company’ leading strength in driving industrial digital transformation and facilitating the global expansion of services.

Meanwhile, at the AI interactive experience and physical exhibition zone, CTG featured engaging activities such as AI-powered opera face-changing, a 5GC-enabled robotic dog, and the Tianshu drone. By seamlessly integrating traditional culture with cutting-edge artificial intelligence, CTG vividly demonstrated its innovative capabilities and technological expertise in cutting-edge fields such as 5G, AI, the Internet of Things, and the low-altitude economy. The interactive displays attracted extensive on-site participation and drew significant audience engagement.

During the summit, CTG engaged in on-site discussions with customers and partners from around the world to explore new opportunities within the Belt and Road digital economy. Moving forward, CTG will continue to leverage its strengths in cloud-network resources, AI technologies, and global services to provide efficient and reliable digital solutions for countries and regions along the route, further advancing the development of the “Digital Silk Road” to new heights.

Through its participation, CTG has fully demonstrated its capabilities as a world-class provider of digital-intelligent technology services in resource integration, technological innovation, and ecosystem influence. This exhibition underscored the company’s firm commitment to empowering high-quality development along the Belt and Road and co-creating a smart future through technological innovation.