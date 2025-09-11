CODY OOH Stands Out with Creativity and Innovation Wins Multiple Honors at the 12th Spark Awards, Highlighting Leadership in Outdoor Advertising

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2025 – CODY out of home (CODY OOH), renowned for its innovation and excellence in outdoor advertising, has won multiple awards at the 12th Spark Awards. Notably, it received the Gold Award for Best Media Event for hosting Hong Kong’s first “Motion Academy: Craft Beer Edition,” showcasing its leadership position in the Hong Kong media industry.

CODY OOH holds exclusive advertising rights for Hong Kong trams and KMB, providing large-scale outdoor billboards in the busiest commercial and shopping areas of Hong Kong. With a passion for surpassing industry peers and a unique creative vision, the company is dedicated to offering comprehensive promotional solutions for brands. By integrating outdoor advertising, social media, digital platforms, and retail solutions, CODY OOH creates diverse consumer experiences, enhances audience recognition of products, and successfully transforms advertising visibility into purchase intent.

The Spark Awards have served as the highest platform to recognize creativity, innovation, and excellence in the Hong Kong media industry since its inception. This year, the awards expanded to 30 refined categories, covering media, content creators, media agencies, content creation agencies, and advertising technology solution providers, aiming to elevate industry standards.

In the past year, CODY OOH hosted Hong Kong’s first “Motion Academy: Craft Beer Edition,” introducing new creative thinking to tram body advertising. This initiative pushes marketing and brings innovative ideas and opportunities to brand development within the transforming marketing landscape. Additionally, through traffic media, it provides engaging experiences, allowing the public to enjoy beautiful scenery while experiencing the uniqueness of Hong Kong, boosting local tourism appeal, promoting community economic development, and supporting local brands. At this year’s Spark Awards, CODY OOH was nominated for multiple awards and stood out in the following categories:

Gold:

Best Media Event

Silver:

Best Media Campaign – Public Awareness

Best Media Campaign – Corporate Social Responsibility

Bronze:

Best Media Campaign – Digital

Best Media Campaign – Out-of-Home

Best Media Campaign – Integrated Media

Hilda Cheung, Marketing Director of CODY OOH, stated, “Winning these awards at the Spark Awards is a tremendous encouragement for us. We will continue to drive brand promotion and marketing innovation through creative thinking, collaborating with various brands or engaging in cross-marketing. We aim to create emotional resonance with consumers through quality content, building sincere and impactful brand interactions.” CODY OOH looks forward to continuing to lead Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising industry, combining traditional and innovative elements to establish closer connections between brands and consumers, redefining the new model of outdoor advertising trends in Hong Kong.

About CODY out of home

CODY out of home has been one of Hong Kong’s outdoor advertising media marketing experts since its establishment in 1997. With a leading passion and unique creative vision, it transforms valuable advertising projects located in busy traffic areas through cutting-edge technology, establishing a close connection between client brands and the public.

CODY out of home currently holds exclusive operating rights for tram and KMB advertisements, as well as exclusive advertising rights for urban billboards (such as in Causeway Bay) and major tunnels in Hong Kong (including Aberdeen Tunnel, Lion Rock Tunnel, and Shing Mun Tunnel). It also provides outdoor advertising projects in core commercial areas, major shopping centers, and high-income residential areas, as well as taxi advertisements.

We focus on establishing high-quality, innovative, and premium advertising connections with commuters. We are also committed to transforming media assets into engaging outdoor advertising carriers through advanced innovations, creating meaningful connections between brands and consumers.

CODY out of home is a wholly-owned subsidiary of ARN Media in Australia, a leading media and entertainment company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX: A1N), with diversified assets in Australia and Hong Kong.