Dreame Cars Conducts Site Selection for New Factory in Germany

On September 8, Yu Hao, Founder and CEO of Dreame Technology, led a team to Germany to conduct site selection for Dreame Cars' new factory.

As a result, the brand is considering establishing a manufacturing plant in Brandenburg. The site will enable Dreame Cars to leverage this region’s mature localized supply chain for key automotive components, significantly shorten the R&D lifecycle, and reduce logistics costs, while ensuring an efficient network across Europe.

At the end of August, Dreame officially announced its entry into the automotive industry, with its first ultra-luxury pure-electric product scheduled to debut in 2027. To date, Dreame Cars has assembled a team of nearly 1,000 employees and continues to expand, with a workforce that combines R&D personnel from Dreame’s intelligent hardware business with those from the automotive manufacturing sector.

Today’s cars are evolving into next-generation intelligent terminals by combining electrification, intelligence, and digital technologies. This shift offers tech companies a chance for ecosystem breakthroughs. As a result, Dreame Cars is launching an ultra-luxury vehicle that leverages its deep technological expertise. Unlike traditional luxury cars, Dreame Cars will feature AI-driven designs focused on vitality and scalability, pioneering intelligent interaction to enhance the user experience.

Building on its extensive expertise in high-speed digital motors, AI algorithms, and robotic sensing and control, Dreame has successfully migrated its technologies to automotive electric drive systems, intelligent cockpits, and autonomous driving. As of May 2025, Dreame has filed 3,155 patents globally and submitted a total of 6,379 applications. This solid patent portfolio supports the company’s plans in the automotive industry.

In addition, Dreame’s extensive global channels will serve as a significant advantage for its automotive business expansion overseas. Dreame’s business spans over 100 countries and regions, supported by more than 6,000 retail outlets, with its products used by over 30 million customers and a membership base exceeding 11 million. This well-established international marketing network provides strong support for Dreame Cars’ global rollout.

About Dreame Technology

Established in 2017, Dreame Technology is an innovative consumer product company that focuses on smart home cleaning appliances with the vision to empower lives through technology.

For more information, please visit: https://global.dreametech.com/