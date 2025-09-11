EPWK’s Global Transformation Strategy

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK), a Nasdaq-listed digital services platform based in Xiamen, has launched its international platform intl.epwk.com, marking a strategic leap from a domestic Chinese operation to a truly global tech company. Founder and CEO Huang Guohua believes that successful internationalisation will unlock new value and global potential for China’s creative service economy.

According to Huang, internationalisation goes far beyond launching an English website. It’s a deep strategic upgrade—a move to optimise growth, improve brand positioning, and expand ecosystem reach. It positions EPWK as a cross-border infrastructure platform aligned with global trends in remote work, service globalisation, and the internationalisation of Chinese brands.

Since going live, the international platform has seen thousands of new users register daily. It is already becoming a key channel for global creative agencies targeting Chinese clients. For EPWK, this global pivot is a chance to unlock higher-value markets—especially in North America and Europe, where the demand for creative and digital services is stronger and client budgets are larger.

International revenue will also reduce dependency on domestic markets and strengthen the company’s financial stability. Analysts see EPWK’s global expansion as a critical move that opens a new growth curve and raises the ceiling on what the company can achieve.

Being publicly listed on Nasdaq further amplifies the need for global reach. A successful international platform boosts investor confidence by proving the company’s business model can scale across borders.

The shift also coincides with a global shift toward remote collaboration, especially post-pandemic. Creative services are naturally suited for distributed work, and EPWK is capitalising on this opportunity—positioning itself at the intersection of digital trade and globally distributed talent.



Team of EPWK

With Chinese brands rapidly expanding abroad—across sectors like EVs, electronics, and cross-border e-commerce—there’s growing demand for global-ready design, marketing, and localisation services. EPWK aims to become a critical infrastructure partner supporting this wave of expansion.

Huang outlined EPWK’s dual-sided network strategy: attract high-quality service providers from regions like Southeast Asia, Europe, and the Americas, while also meeting demand from Chinese enterprises going global and foreign SMEs seeking reliable creative talent. The goal is to create a balanced, high-density transaction marketplace.

Challenges remain—cross-cultural operations, global competition, regulatory compliance, and international copyright enforcement. But Huang sees these as necessary battles. Successfully solving them could position EPWK as a category-defining company, setting industry benchmarks and building strong competitive moats.

As of June 30, 2024, EPWK has more than 25.6 million registered users and over $1.67 billion in GMV, covering more than 2,800 cities and counties in China. Since its founding in 2011, EPWK has also played a central role in standard-setting within China’s creative economy, including leading the creation of the country’s first group standard for creative skills platforms.