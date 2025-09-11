BANGKOK, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ASEAN Light + Design Expo co–located with Smart Living Expo 2025 , organized by IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. and MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. will be one of the region’s most comprehensive and influential trade exhibitions and innovation platforms dedicated to the lighting and smart living industry. The event will take place from 17–19 September 2025 at Hall 5, IMPACT Exhibition and Convention Center, Bangkok, Thailand.



Experience the Next Era of Lighting & Design at ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025

This edition will bring together over 300 leading brands, showcasing cutting-edge innovations, breakthrough technologies, and future-ready lighting and smart living solutions. With more than 5,000 trade visitors expected, the event aims to generate business transactions of no less than 100 million baht, reinforcing its role as a premier platform for industry collaboration, networking, and growth.

Mr. Loy Joon How, General Manager of IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd., stated “ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025 marks the next chapter of our journey — an event that goes beyond the scope of a traditional trade exhibition to become an inspiring platform where creativity, technology, and cross-sector collaboration converge to drive the lighting and design industries toward a sustainable future.

What makes this year’s edition truly unique is its transformation into a fully integrated platform. The expo will highlight cutting-edge lighting design innovations, smart solutions, and the artistry of illumination in new and exciting dimensions. Visitors will gain first-hand access to the latest industry trends, experience breakthrough technologies, and expand their business networks with leading brands, government agencies, and professional designers.

In addition, the event will feature the Smart Living Expo 2025, an exclusive showcase of innovations in Smart Home and Smart Office technologies—one of the world’s fastest-growing markets, This co-located event will provide insights into how smart technologies are transforming modern lifestyles by seamlessly combining convenience, safety, and intelligent solutions to enhance quality of life.”

A key highlight of ASEAN Light + Design Expo 2025 will be the Industry Conference under the theme “Shaping the Future of Lighting & Design” featuring more than 30 speakers, the program will deliver insights and engage participants in thought-provoking discussions across 20+ topics. The conference will explore smart lighting technologies, advanced design innovations, sustainability policies, and human-centric solutions—equipping participants with the latest trends and fresh perspectives on this rapidly evolving market.

Key sessions include:

Live Smarter, Together: Smart Living in Residential Design – in collaboration with Baanlaesuan, featuring leading experts from A49, Lamptitude, and Interior Vision

Panel Discussion: Lighting Market Outlook in ASEAN – Growth Drivers and Challenges – with speakers from T&T Innovation Co., Ltd., Lighting & Equipment Public Co., Ltd. (L&E), Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), Illuminating Engineering Association of Thailand (TIEA), and KMUTT

(TIEA), and KMUTT Panel Discussion: Conversations with Lighting Designers – presented by Nulty Lighting Design Co., Ltd., Apld Co., Ltd., ASA Lighting Design Studios, and Inverse Lighting Design Co., Ltd.

Workshop: Smart Home Technology for Users – by Wireless Solution Asia Co., Ltd.

Workshop: Lighting Design for Boutique Hotels – by Supergreen Studio Co., Ltd.

Workshop: From Testing to Certification – Practical Guidance for Thai Industrial Standards (TISI) – by Electrical and Electronics Institute (EEI)

and many more sessions designed to provide practical knowledge, market insights, and future-ready solutions for professionals across the lighting and design industries.

“In addition to the conference, the event will feature a wide range of engaging activities, including business matching sessions, lighting design competitions, product demonstrations, workshop and inspirational showcases. Over the course of three dynamic days, the exhibition is expected to welcome more than 5,000 professionals from across the region—ranging from architects, designers, and engineers to project developers, government representatives, and academics,” added Mr. Loy Joon How.

Interested participants can register to attend exhibition and conferences https://evcnx.co/vdsy4

For more information, please contact us via LINE @aseanlight or Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aseanlight.designexp or visit event website at https://www.aseanlightdesignexpo.com/

About the organizer

IMPACT Exhibition Management Co., Ltd. is the leading exhibition organiser in Thailand. We organise and manage professional trade and public exhibitions, conferences, meetings and training, working in hand with international trade associations, organisers, and corporations across a broad spectrum of industries.

MEX Exhibitions Pvt. Ltd. is an international trade show organizer with over four decades of experience in the advertising industry, more than 27 years in publishing, and 20 years in trade fair organization. The company has successfully organized over 100 exhibitions across various industries, collaborating with multiple sectors, while also publishing a range of reputable magazines and business directories. Its successful exhibitions have been staged across India, Dubai, Singapore, and Thailand.