Fosun International Recognized among Fortune’s 2025 “Most Admired Chinese Companies” List

HONG KONG, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On 9 September, Fortune China magazine released its 2025 list of “Most Admired Chinese Companies”, in which Fosun International Limited (“Fosun International” or the “Company”) (HKEX stock code: 00656) was included in the Industry Star List. This highlights Fosun’s outstanding performance and industry leadership in environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), employee responsibility, and value creation for stakeholders.

Fortune China pointed out that the list evaluates company performance across multiple dimensions. Companies selected not only need to generate profits for shareholders but must also treat employees well, serve society, and protect the environment. Only companies demonstrating this “balance” are able to earn long-term recognition from the market, employees, and society. The list aims to identify companies with a long-term strategic vision that goes beyond short-term revenue and profit growth, focusing on industry trends, building a value-creation ecosystem centered on customers and employees, and striving to exceed standards in social and environmental responsibility.

In addition to Fosun International, other companies on the list include China Construction Bank, China Merchants Bank, China National Pharmaceutical Group, PetroChina, State Grid Corporation of China, Alibaba, Tencent Holdings, JD.com, Xiaomi Group, China Resources, Huawei, Pop Mart, and Laopu Gold, and more.

Driven by Innovation, Committed to Social Contribution, Maintaining Leadership in ESG Performance

Building on years of consistent ESG efforts, the Group was once again successfully included in S&P Global’s “Sustainability Yearbook 2025” and was selected as the top 1% in S&P Global’s “Sustainability Yearbook 2025 (China Edition)”. In 2025, the Group’s FTSE ESG score continued to outperform the global industry average and the national average, and it has been included in the constituent stocks of the FTSE4Good Index Series for four consecutive years.

Fosun adheres to an innovation-driven strategy, continuously delivering innovative achievements across its businesses to better serve society. In the first half of 2025, HLX43, an innovative drug developed by Henlius, became the world’s first PD-L1-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) to advance into Phase II clinical trial. It is undergoing clinical studies for solid tumors such as non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and thymic carcinoma in countries including China, the United States, Japan, and Australia. HLX43 has demonstrated notable competitiveness in terms of drug safety, efficacy, and R&D progress, and holds strong potential to become a broad-spectrum anti-cancer drug.

In the field of cell therapy, Fosun Kairos has actively promoted broader accessibility and affordability of Yi Kai Da (ejilunsai injection), the first CAR-T cell therapy approved in Chinese mainland. As at 30 June 2025, Yi Kai Da was included in over 110 urban customized commercial health insurances and over 90 commercial insurances, while the number of treatment centers on record exceeded 200, covering more than 28 provinces and municipalities across China.

Fosun Pharma has consistently contributed the “China Solution” to the fight against malaria in Africa. As at the end of June 2025, its independently developed artesunate for injection had been used to treat more than 84 million patients with severe malaria worldwide. Additionally, Fosun Pharma had cumulatively supplied over 420 million doses of artesunate for injection globally.

In terms of rural revitalization, as at the end of June 2025, the Rural Doctors Program had covered 78 counties in 16 provinces, cities, and autonomous regions (including 21 key counties for national rural revitalization), supported 25,000 rural doctors, and benefited 16.34 million rural residents and 3 million rural families.

Looking ahead, Fosun will remain focused on its core businesses, step up innovation efforts, and firmly advance its globalization strategy. Building on its long-established core capabilities, Fosun is committed to driving sustainable growth, scaling new heights in its areas of strength, achieving breakthroughs and expanding leadership across more business areas, and creating greater value for shareholders, employees and society. At the same time, the Company will continue to closely follow global sustainability trends, continuously refine its ESG management, actively respond to national strategies, ensure information security, promote technology innovation, implement “dual carbon” goals, participate in public welfare undertakings, and protect employees’ rights and interests. Leveraging the resources and advantages of its global industrial ecosystem, Fosun endeavors to make a greater impact on sustainable development and continuously create a better world.