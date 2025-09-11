Gree Showcases Photovoltaic DC Air Conditioning System at Gree Summit Partner, Positioning Singapore as Green Innovation Hub

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach Newswire – 11 September 2025 – Singapore has long been recognized as a pivotal hub in Gree’s Southeast Asia growth strategy. With its advanced infrastructure, strong sustainability agenda, and dynamic role in the Asia-Pacific market, Singapore provides the ideal platform for Gree to showcase cutting-edge technologies that combine comfort, energy efficiency, and environmental responsibility.

This vision was further reinforced at the recent event, ‘Gree Summit Partner 2025’ held at the Bangkok Convention Centre on 10 September 2025, where Gree gathered its dealer partners and celebrated the 10th anniversary of Gree Indonesia under the theme “Decade of Trust, Forwad Together.” The occasion not only strengthened Gree’s presence in the region but also underscored Singapore’s role as a launchpad for innovation, while paving the way for the introduction of its latest eco-friendly air conditioning technologies, including the GMV PV system designed to support Singapore’s clean energy transition.

The Gree GMV PV system unveiled at the ‘Gree Summit Partner 2025’ event.

Recognised as the world’s No.1 brand in residential air conditioners (RAC) sales in 2024 by Euromonitor International, Gree has consistently held the top global market share in household ACs for 18 consecutive years. Backed by over 130,000 technical patents, including globally leading technologies, Gree continues to lead the industry with cutting-edge products that combine energy efficiency, durability, and aesthetics.

Singapore as Gree’s Strategic Gateway to Southeast Asia’s Market

The gathering, attended by partners from across the region (Singapore, Indonesia, and Thailand) marked the launch of Gree’s Photovoltaic Direct Current (DC) Air Conditioning system and reinforced Singapore’s position as both a sustainability testbed and a hub for global product innovation.

“As one of the world’s most solar-dense cities near the equator, Singapore provides the ideal environment for pioneering sustainable cooling technologies,” said Mr. Leon Li, General Manager of Gree Airconditioning Singapore PTE. Ltd. “Singapore is not only a market, but also a bridgehead that brings together world-class engineering firms and progressive sustainability policies, making it a key hub for Gree’s innovation and service benchmarking.”

According to the Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore has already surpassed its 2025 target of deploying 1.5 GWp solar capacity and is on track to reach 2 GWp by 2030, equivalent to the annual electricity needs of around 350,000 households. This strong foundation makes Singapore the ideal launchpad for Gree’s breakthrough innovations, including the GMV PV, the world’s first direct-drive photovoltaic air conditioning system. Delivering 99% photovoltaic efficiency and supporting full off-grid operation, the GMV PV enables “zero electricity bills and zero emissions.” Its modular parallel architecture ensures adaptability across various building types, while intelligent remote monitoring and advanced energy management guarantee stable and efficient performance.

Often referred to as the “zero-carbon eco AC system” and “the integrated cooling-heating-electricity supply system,” Gree’s PV-based solutions redefine sustainable cooling. Complementing the GMV PV is the Photovoltaic Storage DC Inverter AC System, which further boosts efficiency with advanced technologies such as multi-level commutation, high-efficiency thermal management, high-performance vapor injection, and smart switching between solar and grid electricity. With five interactive modes and a dedicated DC interface for energy storage, it ensures uninterrupted comfort even during power outages.

For Singapore’s tropical climate and rising demand for green solutions, these innovations are designed to meet the nation’s Green Mark standards while supporting its clean energy transition. The launch of the Gree Photovoltaic DC Air Conditioning System further underscores Gree’s leadership in eco-friendly air conditioning, combining global technological excellence with local market needs.

The Gree Photovoltaic Storage DC Air Conditioning System now includes 15 product categories and 101 models, covering centrifugal chillers, magnetic levitation systems, screw chillers, modular units, top-discharge VRF systems, side-discharge VRF systems, residential split units, and refrigeration units. This system offers strong adaptability to various building types, meeting the application needs of residences, offices, hotels, shopping malls, halls, schools, factories, farms, and cold storage facilities. Building on more than 30 years of expertise, Gree has established itself as a leader across diverse environments from residential homes and office towers to transport hubs, factories, hospitals, and data centres.

To strengthen its commitment in Singapore, Gree also provides:

With these initiatives, Gree is not only introducing innovative products but also positioning itself as a long-term partner in Singapore’s journey toward a greener, smarter, and more sustainable lifestyle.

A Commitment to Green and Smart Futures

“After successfully building trust over a decade in Indonesia, our first Southeast Asian market, we are now extending our footprint into Thailand and Singapore,” said Mr. Ethan Wu, CEO of Gree Global Holdings Pte. Ltd. “Our mission is clear: to provide reliable, eco-friendly, and technologically advanced air conditioning solutions tailored for tropical regions. With Singapore’s role as both a strategic hub and sustainability pioneer, we are confident in shaping a green and smart future together.”

From left to right: Mr Nicky, Vice President of Gree Electric Appliances Indonesia; Mr Jared Yang, President Director of Gree Electric Appliances (Thailand); and Mr Leon Li, General Manager of Gree Airconditioning Singapore.

With operations spanning 18 major production bases and serving over 160 countries, Gree continues to set benchmarks for innovation, after-sales service, and sustainable solutions. The regional dealer gathering and Southeast Asia product launch reaffirm the company’s long-term vision to strengthen partnerships, empower local markets, and deliver world-class cooling technologies across the region.

About Gree

Founded in 1991, GREE Electric Appliances Inc. of Zhuhai is one of the world’s largest manufacturers of air conditioners and smart home appliances. Headquartered in Zhuhai, China, GREE integrates independent research, development, and production across its full product line, including residential and commercial HVAC systems, air purifiers, water heaters, and smart home technologies.

GREE’s products are sold in over 160 countries, and the company has held the No.1 global market share in household air conditioners for 18 consecutive years (Euromonitor International). With more than 90,000 employees worldwide and a reputation for innovation, energy efficiency, and high-quality manufacturing, GREE is committed to delivering intelligent, sustainable solutions that improve lives and protect the planet.

GREE Singapore marks the company’s first direct presence in the country and serves as a strategic hub for Southeast Asia. The branch leads local operations, customer service and regional business development, bringing GREE’s advanced energy efficient air conditioning solutions closer to Singaporean consumers and partners.