UDAIPUR, India, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Hindustan Zinc Limited, the world’s largest integrated zinc producer, has become the first Indian company to join the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM) which creates a landmark that positions India on the global map of responsible mining.



Hindustan Zinc Joins Global Leaders in ICMM, Advancing Sustainable Mining Practices

ICMM brings together 25 of the world’s leading mining and metals companies committed to advancing sustainable development, transparency, and ethical practices. Hindustan Zinc’s admission followed a rigorous independent assessment and endorsement by ICMM’s Council, based on recommendations from the Independent Expert Review Panel. This marks ICMM’s first new member since 2021.

By joining, Hindustan Zinc commits to ICMM’s 40 performance expectations covering Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards, subject to third-party validation across all assets. Membership reinforces the company’s sustainability leadership and enables collaboration with global peers on climate action, biodiversity, circular economy, and inclusion.

Commenting on the development, Arun Misra, CEO & Whole-time Director, Hindustan Zinc said, “It is both an honor and a big responsibility for Hindustan Zinc to become the first Indian company to join ICMM. This milestone marks a new chapter in our Sustainability 2.0 journey, grounded in transparency, innovation and global best practices. For us, sustainability and good business go hand in hand, and it is a strategic imperative to create lasting positive impact on our environment, our communities, and the industry at large. As we integrate ICMM’s principles across every facet of our operations, we look forward to sharing our insights and gaining perspectives from global peers, contributing to a safer, more responsible future for mining worldwide and the planet.”

Welcoming Hindustan Zinc, Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO, ICMM said, “We are pleased to welcome Hindustan Zinc as ICMM’s first Indian member. Their inclusion strengthens our collective commitment to responsible mining and reflects the growing importance of India in the global metals and mining industry. Hindustan Zinc’s leadership in sustainability will add valuable perspectives to our work as we shape a safer and more sustainable future for mining.”

Hindustan Zinc has been recognized globally for its ESG leadership. In 2024, it was ranked the world’s most sustainable metals and mining company by the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment for the second consecutive year. The company has adopted ambitious 2030 Sustainable Goals, validated Science Based Targets aligned to 1.5°C and is committed to achieving net zero by 2050 or sooner.

Media Contact:

Maitreyee Sankhla

Maitreyee.Sankhla@vedanta.co.in