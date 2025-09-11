BERLIN, Sept. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — At the 2025 IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin) in Germany, the debut of Dreame’s world-first dual robotic arm air conditioner X-Wind series, which is awarded the “Technology Innovation Award” by the China Household Electric Appliance Research Institute (CHEARI), has caused a sensation, making Dreame one of the most anticipated brands.



IFA 2025 Sensation: Dreame Unveils World’s First Dual Robotic Arm Air Conditioner X-Wind

X-Wind series has achieved a breakthrough in “active airflow” with the world’s first dual robotic arm airflow technology. Based on 126° ultra-wide-angle airflow technology, FlexEngine™ millimeter-level control system and deep AI algorithms, X-Wind intelligently switches the wind sensation, providing users with a personalized, comfortable experience. The jury from CHEARI believes that this technology represents the innovative strength of Chinese home appliance brands.

During the exhibition, Dreame’s booth was bustling with people, with many visitors queuing up to experience its intelligent airflow. European dealers said that the zoned airflow and anti-direct blowing design of this air conditioner well meet the high comfort requirement of local families.

Dreame’s robotic arm air conditioner has received extensive attention from international technology media. Journalists and creators from many countries have given positive evaluations of its innovative technology. Chinese media also believe that this foreign debut is a demonstration of Chinese brands’ global innovation power.

IFA is the start of the global push of Dreame Dual Robotic Arm Air Conditioner. Relying on technological accumulation in the field of intelligent robot, Dreame has deeply integrated aerospace-grade algorithms with mechanical design. In the future, it will continue to expand the application of robotic arm technology in the field of air control, providing global users with smarter, healthier air solutions.

Reported by Shuzhi Society.